Streaming Stocks: 9 Things for FUBO Stock Investors to Know About FuboTV Today

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is on the rise Friday as more investors take an interest in the TV streaming service.
Early morning trading today saw more than 7 million shares of FUBO stock change hands. That’s quite a jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of 3.87 million shares.
It’s possible investors are catching up on the stock following positive news yesterday. That includes recommendations to buy the stock from other websites, as well as a new price target earlier this week.
Keeping all this in mind, let’s take a deeper dive into FuboTV with info potential FUBO stock investors will want to know.
- FuboTV is a streaming service that allows subscribers to sign up for bundles with multiple channels.
- In the era of cord cutting and the novel coronavirus, this has resulted in more people seeking out the service.
- That’s especially true for sports fans as the company has a focus on offering live sporting events.
- While all of the streaming options from FuboTV are live, subscribers can record shows and games to watch later.
- Each account comes with up to 30 hours worth of cloud DVR space at no additional cost.
- The service is available via several set-top-boxes and can also be used on mobile devices.
- It’s also worth noting that a subscription allows for two streams to be running on the same account simultaneously.
- FuboTV had a total of 316,000 paid subscribers in 2019 and generated revenue of $147 million for that year.
- It was launched in 2015 and joined the public market earlier this year via a merger with FaceBank Group.
FUBO stock was up 6.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.