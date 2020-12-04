Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Innoviz, Arrival, Luminar, View, QuantumScape, Stem and More

Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Innoviz, Arrival, Luminar, View, QuantumScape, Stem and More

Several companies announced mergers this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 4, 2020, 12:42 pm EST

Investors keeping tabs on SPAC merger news have had a lot to absorb this week as more companies choose it as a way to go public.

The letters "M&A" on a wooden table, surrounded by a calculator and other business items.
Source: Shutterstock.com

For those that don’t know, SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company.” This is a public company that it created for the sole purpose of merging with another company to take it public. This typically has the merged company adopting the previously-private company’s name and changing its stock ticker.

This week’s SPAC merger news has seen a fair few companies choose it as a way to enter the public market. That includes news for Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO), CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK), Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH), CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFII), QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA).

Let’s take a look at all the latest SPAC merger news from this week below.

Innoviz SPAC Merger? 11 Things to Know About Potential LiDAR Play CGRO Stock
CGRO stock rocketed higher Friday on rumors Collective Growth will take LiDAR company Innoviz Technologies public.
Arrival SPAC Merger: Analyst Call Sends CIIC Stock Soaring 
CIIC stock is once again climbing higher ahead of the Arrival SPAC merger. This time, credit goes to TV analyst Jim Cramer.
Luminar SPAC Merger: 4 Things to Know About the AV Play LAZR Stock
Shares of Luminar began trading Thursday on Wall Street. Here’s a recap.
Stem SPAC Merger: Clean Energy Company to Come Public Via STPK Stock
STPK stock got a boost on news that it will take clean energy company Stem public.
LCA Stock: Landcadia Shares Surge on GNOG SPAC Merger Update
Landcadia Holdings progressing with its SPAC merger plans with Golden Nugget Online via a shareholder vote.
PSTH Stock: 13 Things to Know About Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square SPAC
Bill Ackman’s SPAC caught the interest of investors earlier this week even though it’s not set to combine with another company.
View Smart Windows: 13 Things to Know About the CFII SPAC Merger
The dynamic glass company is set to go public in Q1 2021 in a merger that values it at $1.6 billion.
QuantumScape SPAC Merger: 9 Things to Know About EV Battery Play QS Stock
QuantumScape completed its merger with Kensington Capital earlier this week.
Lion Electric SPAC Merger: 7 Things to Know About EV Play LEV Stock
The deal values Lion Electric at $1.9 billion and will have it joining the New York Stock Exchange.
