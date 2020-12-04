Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Innoviz, Arrival, Luminar, View, QuantumScape, Stem and More

Investors keeping tabs on SPAC merger news have had a lot to absorb this week as more companies choose it as a way to go public.
For those that don’t know, SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company.” This is a public company that it created for the sole purpose of merging with another company to take it public. This typically has the merged company adopting the previously-private company’s name and changing its stock ticker.
This week’s SPAC merger news has seen a fair few companies choose it as a way to enter the public market. That includes news for Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO), CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK), Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH), CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFII), QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA).
Let’s take a look at all the latest SPAC merger news from this week below.
CGRO stock rocketed higher Friday on rumors Collective Growth will take LiDAR company Innoviz Technologies public.