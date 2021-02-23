How to Find Your Next 1,000%+ Winner

Join Luke Lango today for a special event … his simple methodology for finding 10X-winners … a 10X case study
We begin today’s Digest with a reminder to join Luke Lango this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET for his first-ever, Exponential Growth Summit.
I understand everyone is busy. Carving time out of your day for such an event isn’t always convenient.
But if you’re able to join, it’s absolutely going to be worth your effort. That’s because the purpose of the summit is to help attendees learn how to find 1,000%-returning stocks.
Stock gains of 10X might not be the first thing on your mind on a day like today — as I write Tuesday morning, the markets are awash in a sea of red. But as you’ll read below, Luke isn’t concerned about this pullback. In fact, he sees it as an opportunity setting up even more 10X returns.
Now, yes, a 1,000%-winner is a lofty goal. But Luke has been accomplishing this very thing for subscribers over the past year. Since we launched the Daily 10X Stock Report last spring, Luke has dug up four different 1,000%+ returning stocks … as well as plenty of winners in the range of 500%, 600%, and 700%.
Overall, since its launch, the Daily 10X has racked up 138 stocks that have returned at least 100%.
This wasn’t a fluke, or a lucky run based on a surging market. As evidence, if we expand our timeframe to the past five years, Luke has picked 17 different 10X-winners. I should also note that Luke is ranked #1 out of more than 15,000 investment experts according to TipRanks.
The most exciting part of this is that Luke sees far more 10X winners as we look forward. That’s because Luke is confident that our hypergrowth, innovation-based economy is creating an environment ripe for 1,000%-gaining stocks.
At this afternoon’s event, he’s going to be diving into the details of where, and how, to find them. Best of all, he’ll be giving away — for free — the name of his favorite hypergrowth stock for the next decade.
So, in preparation for the event, in today’s Digest, we’re going to take a sneak-peek at the same 10X-methodology Luke uses to find his winners.
Here’s how he describes it:
The formula I follow for picking 10X winners works — in fact, it works so well, that I think it may be the best strategy in the world for picking 1,000% winners in the stock market.
Luke has the track record and TipRanks ranking to back it up. So, today, let’s get all the details.
And rather than just reveal the strategy, we’ll include an actual case-study from a 1,000%-winner Luke recommended to subscribers months ago.
Lots to cover. Let’s jump in.
***The simple methodology for finding 10X-winners
As noted above, Luke is no stranger to 10X returns. So, what exactly has he been doing to find these high-fliers?
Here’s the system, straight from Luke:
1. Look around you. See the world changing. Ask yourself why … and try to identify the technologies driving this change.
2. Research this technology. Become an expert in it. If it seems like a technology that could fundamentally change the way we eat, play, travel, or work — label it an investment megatrend.
3. Learn about the companies dabbling in this technology. Find the most innovative ones. Indeed, find the single most innovative company in this emerging megatrend … and that is your next 10X winner.
Sounds easy enough, right? Maybe too easy?
It is pretty easy. And I’m not pulling your leg — this simple, straightforward formula is how I pick multiple 10X stocks every single year.
Of course, as any golfer will tell you, knowing what to do and actually doing it successfully are very different things. So, let’s look at the application of this system using Plug Power (PLUG), one of Luke’s most recent 1,000% winners.
If you’re unfamiliar with PLUG, it makes hydrogen fuel cells. These cells store hydrogen, using it to power things such as cars, forklifts, data-centers, etc.
Luke explains that, when sourced from renewable energies such as solar and wind, hydrogen is a clean-energy source, producing zero-emissions. This makes it a potent tool in our fight against climate change.
Here’s Luke, describing his “step 1” experience with the company:
My journey with Plug Power started in early 2019, when I noticed that Tesla cars were no longer a rarity in public. On every road I drove on and in every parking lot I parked in, I saw a Tesla vehicle.
This got me thinking … clearly, electric cars are starting to hit the roads. What comes next?
And so, I did a deep dive into the whole EV industry, tapping my engineering connections at Tesla to learn about the technology underlying these vehicles while also finding out everything I could about consumer appetite and legislative support for zero-emissions vehicles, or ZEVs for short.
I walked away from doing all that research with two conclusions:
1. Gas cars are dead. The technology underlying ZEVs is rapidly improving, costs are rapidly falling, consumer demand is rapidly shifting, supply is rapidly changing, and legislative support is rapidly ramping up. Gas cars don’t stand a chance by 2030 in competing with ZEVs.
2. Hydrogen will be big. In my conversations with industry insiders and after reading white papers on the topic, I learned that plug-in batteries aren’t the only way to power ZEVs — you can use hydrogen, too, and in many instances, hydrogen fuel cells are superior to plug-in batteries.
***Step two — become an expert
This is the part that most of us struggle with. It’s incredibly time-consuming to become an expert in a new field. It might also be incredibly boring.
But this is the price of admission when it comes to finding 1,000% winners. Of course, this makes sense — when you do the work that few others want to do, you can enjoy the returns that few others get to enjoy.
Back to Luke and his system:
What did I do next?
I became an expert on hydrogen.
And in all my research, I concluded that, indeed, hydrogen will play a big role in our path toward a clean energy future because it does have certain range, usage, and time advantages over plug-in batteries that are scientifically insurmountable for the foreseeable future.
Luke then delves into greater detail on hydrogen’s benefits, summarizing with …
Given these advantages, the future of hydrogen became clear to me: It will inevitably transform into the de facto dominant clean energy solution in long-range and high-usage end-markets, like long-haul trucking, materials handling, stationary, and ships.
***Step three — learn about the companies involved and identify the most innovative one
This is also a time-consuming step — though critical for success.
Here’s Luke describing how he did it with PLUG:
And so, I proceeded to learn about all the companies in this emerging and promising space, with an eye toward the innovators pushing forward of hydrogen tech in trucking and materials handling.
In that research, I stumbled across quite a few hydrogen companies. Unbelievably, there are dozens of publicly traded hydrogen-related companies out there.
But one stood out — and that was Plug Power.
And it stood out for the best reason possible: Innovation.
Plug Power first came to my attention as the leader in creating hydrogen fuel cells for use in forklifts. I was impressed by the company’s traction in that market, and their customer list which included Amazon and Walmart.
Luke goes on to describe PLUG’s innovation pipeline, as well as the CEO’s vision for the company (that included expanding well beyond hydrogen fuel cells for forklifts).
Long-story short, Luke recommended the stock in September of 2019 at $2.80 per share.
Since then, it’s climbed as much as 1,697% before the recent market correction.
***There will be more PLUGs in the months to come
Back to Luke:
… opportunities like Plug Power are no longer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
They’re happening all around us today.
Around the same time that I recommended Plug Power, I also recommended buying shares of NIO (NIO), Tesla (TSLA), Workhorse (WKHS), Blink Charging (BLNK), and Roku (ROKU).
All five of those stocks are up more than 10X in just over a year.
Again … these sorts of opportunities are happening all around us today.
Now, let me add one thing …
The market has felt shaky over the last week. And as I write, it’s down — the tech-heavy Nasdaq taking the worst of it, off roughly 2%.
Is this a source of concern for Luke? Does this somehow jeopardize the potential for 10Xers today?
Back to Luke:
Much like the September sell-off … and the Halloween sell-off … and the Thanksgiving sell-off … this Valentine’s Day sell-off in the stock market is little more than a near-term reset in a still very healthy bull market.
It’s a buying opportunity.
We’re running a bit long on today’s Digest, so I won’t delve deeper into the reasons Luke points toward supporting this (Daily 10X subscribers can review them in Saturday’s issue). But the point remains …
Luke believes this is a buying opportunity for prospective 10X winners.
Wrapping up, if you’ve been lucky enough to find a 10X-winner, you know how it can transform your portfolio.
Imagine having a handful of them.
That’s what this afternoon’s event is all about. Hope you’ll be able to join.
