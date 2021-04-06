Lately, I’ve been mulling the idea of “going back to my own country.” A common slur directed at members of the AAPI community, I’ve actually begun to embrace the positives of this otherwise terrible insult. You see, you only find out who your true friends are in the midst of the troubles. In turn, we will truly see what AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is made from. I’m not exactly hopeful for AMC stock.
After having people make an overt, almost obnoxious effort in avoiding me at the grocery store yet again, it’s extremely difficult for me to fathom how the cineplex industry can make a comeback.
Sure, this observation is only anecdotal, but if people feel uncomfortable around others making a quick stop to buy some bananas or what have you, I don’t think this bodes well for AMC stock.
Neither does deteriorating race relations in the U.S.
Again, this is an anecdotal observation but during the times when I supported local restaurants, I couldn’t help but notice a clear social dynamic: various people groups were sticking together, apparently preferring the company of their own demographic.
What isn’t anecdotal is that this dynamic reflects the reality of American penal institutions. Indeed, voluntary segregation was such an issue that the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs implemented policies to actively foster integration. So far, such efforts have failed in large part because various criminal gangs are entirely comprised of a single race or ethnicity.
This matters for AMC stock because the diversity that made our country rich and unique is now a source of extreme conflict. I’m not just talking about the wave of hate crimes against AAPI communities. As Reuters reported, communities of color have been the worst affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Beyond issues of police brutality, this social inequity helped catalyze the summer of unrest in 2020.
Divisive Society Is the Worst Headwind for AMC Stock
Perhaps the painful irony that may undercut the recovery in AMC stock is that film is a perfect medium to educate and celebrate global diversity. It’s the key reason why disenfranchised communities fight for positive representation in Hollywood.
This is also why conservative voters are upset with mainstream media. For instance, they believe the constant barrage of negatively slanted news about former President Donald Trump played a hand in his election loss.\
But what’s the point of this collective anger? Essentially, everybody agrees that visual content is powerful. Therefore, they desire that power be wielded responsibly.
In other words, film has the power to hurt but it also has the power to heal. But what if the divisiveness is so deeply entrenched that people end up mostly congregating in their social silos? For AMC stock, I don’t think this discussion operates exclusively in the realm of the theoretical.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle can wax poetic about America returning to normal again. I don’t think it’s going to happen because race relations in the U.S. will likely never stabilize. How can I say this?
Just look at gun sales. The federal government performed background checks on nearly 40 million firearm transactions in 2020, an unprecedented statistic. That’s up 40% from 2019, also an unprecedented growth rate. Not only that, distrust in society is worryingly expanding.
In the first three months of this year, firearm background checks totaled 12.45 million. To put this into perspective, we sold nearly as many guns in the first quarter as we did in all of 2008.
Forgive my pessimistic outlook but I find the movie theater narrative not credible in light of skyrocketing gun sales. How is it possible that Americans want to spend time together when they’re spending their money to kill each other?
Hope I’m Wrong, but Maybe Not
Genuinely, I hope that I’m wrong about this. Broadly speaking, Americans are an optimistic bunch. If that rings true again, AMC stock could be a surprising winner.
But I must admit that gun sales took me by surprise. Not only that, if trends keep up, we could be looking at more than 50 million guns sold by the end of 2021. That would mean in two years’ time, the firearms industry would have sold 90 million guns.
Just think about that – 90 million guns.
To me, this is a clear indicator that American efforts of diversity and integration have completely failed. Further, based on the mass shootings that have raged across this nation in recent weeks, it’s now unavoidable that every demographic group in the U.S. has a reason to fear for their safety.
That’s why I don’t think it’s such a bad idea to go back to my country, even though my country is the U.S. With so much hatred in this nation and with the means to deliver that hatred widely distributed, it’s just not a safe environment for my family.
I’ll hold onto my modest stake in AMC stock in case I’m misreading everything. But I’m beginning to think that AMC doesn’t have a future because America is on the path to self-destruction.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in AMC.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.