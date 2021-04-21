How to 6X the Dow

Join Louis Navellier and Matt McCall tonight for a special event … a road map for how to crush the market for the rest of 2021 … how Louis’ and Matt’s last two road maps performed
The first time, they made investors a 35% return – that was 6X the Dow’s performance over the same period.
The second time, they notched a 38.5% return…in less than eight weeks. That was 11X what the Dow did over the same period.
Tonight, they’re coming back for a third go – and they believe this time will be the most lucrative of all.
I’m talking about Louis Navellier and Matt McCall, and their Power Portfolio.
The first Power Portfolio played out over nearly all of 2020… the second was live from this past December through mid-February when Louis and Matt decided to lock-in their 38.5% gain.
The third launches tonight.
Here’s Matt on why he believes this latest one will be the most lucrative yet:
Louis and I are in complete agreement that 2021 has all the makings of a big year in the market.
We believe we’re about to witness one of the biggest stock booms in U.S. history… and that carefully selected, high-quality stocks can go up 300%, 500%, and even 1,000% over the next few years.
This evening at 7 PM ET, Louis and Matt will be holding a special Road Map to Recovery event to dive into the forces behind this market boom.
So, today, let’s briefly revisit how the Power Portfolio works, its wealth-generating track-record, and most importantly, why Louis and Matt believe this latest Power Portfolio has the potential to transform your portfolio.
Let’s jump in.
***Two investment styles, combined for a “best of breed” portfolio
You might recall that in late 2019, many investment analysts were turning bearish.
The market had recently set a new record for the longest bull run in history, which had many worried that what goes up, must eventually come down (especially after a decade of “up”).
Then there was the inverted yield curve… some disappointing economic data… the trade war with China…
But in conversations around the InvestorPlace office, it became clear that two analysts were decidedly bullish on 2020 in spite of all this – Louis and Matt.
Further, they shared many of the same perspectives on the upcoming year – despite having vastly different market orientations.
You see, Louis is a classic “bottom up” investor.
He has objective criteria programmed into highly-advanced computer models that signal what to buy, when to buy it, and when to sell to collect the profits.
After finding investment candidates, he evaluates their broader sector to make sure he still likes the overall opportunity.
Matt’s approach is different. He’s a classic “top down” investor. He starts by analyzing entire sectors and trends poised for huge growth like autonomous vehicles, 5G, robotics, or Artificial Intelligence.
After identifying an attractive trend, he digs deeper to find the specific stocks best positioned to capitalize.
When our CEO, Brian Hunt, caught wind of Louis’ and Matt’s shared views on 2020, he had an idea – combine their different investment styles to create a best-of-breed portfolio.
It would be a collection of hand-selected stocks that passed both Louis’ and Matt’s strict investment criteria, all presented at once (rather than dripped out “one per month”).
It would be a set-it-and-forget-it portfolio, engineered for one reason – to crush the market in 2020 once it officially launched.
And with that, the Power Portfolio was born.
Looking back, this focus on quality made a world of difference in this chaotic year.
As Louis likes to say, “the best defense is a good offense of superior stocks.” That certainly proved true in the wake of the fastest bear market in history.
Louis’ and Matt’s 12 stocks rallied 175% – on average – from their individual lows back in March. Two even soared more than 400%.
On the whole, the Power Portfolio 2020 returned 35% from open to close, compared to the Dow’s 6% return over the same period.
In other words, Louis and Matt basically 6X’d the Dow.
***History (nearly) repeats itself in early 2021
In December 2020, the market was in a very different position than January 2020. Investors faced a long list of new questions…
What would a Biden presidency mean for the markets?
What would happen if the global lockdown from COVID-19 dragged on longer than expected?
What sectors or industries would have the most immediate upside, regardless of what happened?
Louis and Matt analyzed these questions and far more, and launched their Power Portfolio 2021. Again, it was a collection of carefully-selected stocks, engineered to crush the market.
This time, the portfolio hit a 38.5% return…in less than eight weeks. That was 11X the Dow’s return over the same period.
Given the size and speed of this performance, Louis and Matt decided to close down the portfolio.
Here’s Louis on why:
On Wall Street, if a money manager returns 15% per year, it’s considered a fantastic performance. It can get your face on all the major investment publications. After all, the broad market returns about 7% on average, so a 15% annual return is more than double the market average.
Then you have legendary superstar investors like Warren Buffett. Buffett is widely considered to be the best investor of the past century. He’s one of the world’s richest men thanks to his ability to spot great investment opportunities. Every move he makes is followed and scrutinized.
Buffett’s long-term annual average return is roughly 20%… or about 5% better than your typical top performing Wall Street money manager who rings up a 15% return.
Our Power Portfolio earned an absolutely incredible return – a “better than Buffett” annual return – in less than two months.
We “won” the investment game in under one quarter of the allotted time, and we declared victory by taking the extraordinary profits.
***But closing the Power Portfolio 2021 didn’t mean an end to the investment opportunities Louis and Matt saw for 2021
Here’s Matt on that note:
The opportunity ahead for the next 12 months is simply too juicy to ignore, and that’s exactly what we want to talk about in our special Road Map to Recovery event tonight at 7 p.m. ET…
We have a lot more stimulus money being paid out, COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, and restrictions being relaxed. We have an economy that is reopening and primed for recovery…
We’re about to see several once-in-a-generation technologies come together at the same time and totally reshape every aspect of our lives — think artificial intelligence, 5G, precision medicine, the Internet of Things, driverless cars, the blockchain, and more.
Matt and Louis believe the impact that these technologies will have on the global economy will flat-out dwarf the 90s internet boom. But it’s not just technological advancements that have these two expert analysts excited.
Back to Matt:
Never in history has there been so much cash on the sidelines.
Businesses and consumers are sitting on record amounts of money with pent-up demand to spend it. This flood of cash and economic activity will be a massive boost for the economy and the market.
***The question now is “which specific stocks are primed to soar based on this flood of cash?”
That’s what Louis and Matt will be diving into tonight at their Road Map to Recovery event.
Here’s more from Louis:
Here’s the road map: Money on the sidelines moves back into the economy, providing a boost and more jobs. This, in turn, will be good for corporate profits. And at the end of the day, we know that higher corporate profits drive stock prices higher.
Still, we can’t forget that parts of the stock market and the economy will never be the same moving forward. That’s why as things begin to get back to normal, you want a proven road map to help you beat the market no matter what happens next.
Matt and I will explain the opportunity ahead of us and reveal our brand-new investing road map during our Road Map to Recovery event tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Even if you’re comfortable with your portfolio-positioning today, join us tonight simply to learn about the research-findings that have Louis and Matt so bullish (especially if you’re concerned about interest rates, inflation, and lofty valuations).
Of course, as noted above, the past two times these expert analysts provided similar road maps, investors could have 5X’d and 6X’d annual market returns. Louis and Matt expect this latest road map will be no different.
I’ll give Matt the final word:
If you really want to have a great year… and have the chance to make an absolute fortune… focus on the corners of the market that will see the lion’s share of the growth.
We analyzed more than 5,000 stocks and believe we’ve found what could easily be the best performing stocks for the next 12 months.
We can’t wait to tell you all about it at The Road Map to Recovery event tonight. I hope you’ll reserve your spot now.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg