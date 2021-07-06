Vaxart Stock Could Make Another Big Return in the Future

While California-based biotech company Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) isn’t the only vaccine maker out there, VXRT stock traders should know that this company is like no other.
Vaxart isn’t trying to be the first to market with a Covid-19 vaccine. That ship has already sailed, obviously.
Instead of concentrating on speed, Vaxart is working diligently to perfect the science behind its vaccine candidates. And there’s data to suggest that the company is making significant progress.
In the end, a single good piece of news could provide Vaxart’s shareholders with significant gains. As we’ll see, the stock is capable of outsized price moves.
VXRT Stock at a Glance
Let me start with a word of caution. Like other low-priced biopharmaceutical stocks, VXRT stock can move quickly, which means there’s risk involved. So this stock is not appropriate for huge position sizes. Moderation is the key to success here.
That being said, it’s exciting to consider how far VXRT stock could run. History shows that multi-bagger gains are possible.
July 2020 provides an excellent example of this. During that month, Vaxart shares ripped from $6 and change to highs over $17 in a matter of days.
But that was nothing compared to what happened earlier this year. In late January and early February of 2021, VXRT stock jumped from around $9 to an eye-popping 52-week high of $24.90.
As of July 6, Vaxart shares opened at $7.49. Could another massive move be coming soon?
The Reddit crowd might decide to target VXRT stock for a short squeeze; this is certainly a possibility.
But rather than wait around that that to happen, perhaps it’s better to check the clinical data. Chances are, you’ll appreciate what Vaxart has achieved.
No Shots Needed
Above all else, what sets Vaxart apart is the company’s focus on developing vaccines that are administered orally by tablet rather than by injection.
There are a number of advantages to this approach.
First of all, some folks are hesitant to receive injections. A pill can help to assuage people’s concerns about getting a shot.
Second, giving shots requires trained professional. In contrast, just about any adult can take a pill.
Third, the Covid-19 injection solutions sometime require freezing temperatures. That’s not generally the case with pills.
Vaxart’s orally administered vaccine targeting Covid-19 is known as VXA-CoV2-1. Recently, the company provided some encourage news regarding this drug.
A press release revealed that VXA-CoV2-1 “has broad cross-coronavirus activity.” This is significant in a time when people are concerned about variant viral strains.
Dr. Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer at Vaxart, provided more precise scientific details.
“The strength of T-cell responses against both S and N proteins, which we targeted, leads us to believe that VXA-CoV2-1 offers a promising solution to variants,” Tucker explained.
A Broader Strategy
I don’t want you to get the idea that VXRT stock is nothing more than a “Covid-19 stock.”
The company has a broader strategy than that, as Vaxart seeks to target a range of pathogens.
Among those pathogens is the norovirus. According to Vaxart, the norovirus contributes to 56,000 to 71,000 hospitalizations and 570 to 800 deaths annually in the U.S.
Fortunately, Vaxart has great news concerning the fight against this disease.
Not long ago, the company announced that it has enrolled the first subject in a phase-1b clinical trial investigating its oral norovirus vaccine candidate in subjects aged 55 to 80 years.
Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu clearly wishes to dispel a misconception about the norovirus.
“Many think norovirus is just a virus that may infect those who go on cruises, when in fact it is a potentially fatal illness that affects around 20 million Americans every year, primarily young children or the elderly,” Floroiu observed.
Vaxart’s norovirus vaccine candidate is reportedly being evaluated in a clinical program that’s scheduled to include at least four clinical trials this year.
And, as we should expect, it will utilize Vaxart’s proprietary oral tablet vaccine platform.
The Takeaway for VXRT Stock
The idea of a shot-free Covid-19 vaccine is exciting to consider.
Plus, relief for norovirus patients could be on the way, thanks to Vaxart.
And just maybe, the next significant clinical development could lead to another sharp rally in VXRT stock.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.