Maple Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take MPL?

One small-cap cryptocurrency many investors have their eye on today is Maple (CCC:MPL-USD). This token has appreciated nearly 40% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing, surging to new weekly highs at a time when many cryptocurrencies are struggling. The Maple crypto is currently ranked just outside of the top 500 tokens in terms of market capitalization. Accordingly, this is a token not many investors have looked at closely.
However, the Maple crypto does have a unique use case that’s worth exploring. This network provides decentralized corporate credit markets. Essentially, companies can complete efficient and transparent financings on the blockchain. For those who believe that decentralized finance (DeFi) could disrupt the financial world, this is the kind of innovation most investors think of.
One of the key attributes that makes Maple interesting is the fact that this DeFi lending platform allows for under-collateralized loans. Unlike other platforms that require over-collateralization, this platform manages liquidity pools that set terms with borrowers, acting much like traditional banks would.
Today, Maple’s rise appears to be linked to a key announcement from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) via Twitter. Inbound transfers of MPL will be allowed, with trading likely to follow at some point.
Therefore, given this news, let’s dive into where the experts think Maple could be headed from here.
Maple Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will This Crypto Go?
For context, MPL currently trades at $13.68 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of $22.57 and $69.09, respectively, for MPL.
- Digitalcoin puts forward 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $21.80, $29.31 and $59.19, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, PricePrediction suggests that MPL could be worth $164.01 by the end of 2028.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.