Alchemy Pay Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot ACH Crypto Go Next?

With thousands of crypto options for investors to choose from, it’s hard to grasp the range of possibilities in this nascent space. Today’s price action in the crypto world has been broadly bullish. However, for Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD), today’s surge of more than 10% vastly outpaces the market. Accordingly, interest in Alchemy Pay price predictions is also surging today.
For investors, Alchemy is an interesting project to consider on its own. This network aims to be the first true gateway between the fiat and crypto worlds. Essentially, Alchemy Pay attempts to provide seamless and easy crypto investing, blockchain services and other DeFi offerings to investors who are both sophisticated and new to this space.
That certainly sounds intriguing, given the growth in this sector.
Of course, Alchemy Pay has a number of competitors in the blockchain world looking to accomplish this same thing. However, this network has some interesting partnerships investors are looking at. In addition to these partnerships, a massive ad campaign held by Alchemy touting its services (via lighting up Times Square) is drawing eyeballs. Whether these eyeballs turn into “sticky” investors or not remains to be seen. However, this is a crypto project with a lot of buzz right now.
Let’s get to what the experts think about ACH crypto right now.
Alchemy Pay Price Predictions
For context, ACH currently trades at 5.8 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of 10 cents and 32 cents, respectively, for ACH.
- CoinArbitrageBot suggests ACH could hit 11.2 cents in 2023, 18.2 cents in 2024 and 29.4 cents in 2025.
- PricePredicton forecasts ACH could hit 13 cents in 2023, 26 cents in 2025 and $2.29 in 2031.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward one-year, three-year and five-year price targets of 8.7 cents, 14 cents and 19 cents, respectively, for this token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.