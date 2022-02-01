Orca Price Predictions: Where Can Coinbase Take the Solana-Based ORCA Crypto?

Today’s a day of firsts in the crypto world. A key announcement has sent Orca (CCC:ORCA-USD) tokens on a wild ride. Over the past week, ORCA is up approximately 45%, leading to intense interest around Orca price predictions and where this cryptocurrency could be headed.
Much of this anticipation today comes from news that ORCA is a token that’s just been listed by Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). What makes ORCA unique is that it’s the first SLF token — similar to ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network — to be listed. As a Solana (CCC:SOL-USD)-based project, Orca is among the crypto projects many investors have had on their radar for some time.
Of course, a Coinbase listing elevates the profile of this token considerably. Indeed, investors banking on momentum plays within the crypto space will like how Orca is positioned right now. As a Solana-based project, Orca also has some significant advantages relative to other Ethereum-based projects worth considering.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed.
Orca Price Predictions: What’s Next for ORCA?
For context, ORCA currently trades at $3.89 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year targets of $6.10 and $19.04, respectively, for ORCA.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects ORCA could be worth $3.38 in one year.
- Finally, Digitalcoin puts forward 2023, 2025 and 2029 projections of $5.94, $8.38 and $16.26, respectively, for this token.
