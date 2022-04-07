SoFi Is Too Good to Be This Cheap

- SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock is suffering despite reporting strong revenue and member growth numbers
- The Technisys acquisition could provide solid back end support and enhance technology
- SOFI stock is a buy as it nears 52-week low
Market volatility is a chance at grabbing the best stocks available at a discount. Fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is close to becoming the one-stop-shop for all things finance. SOFI stock has traded in a price range of $7 to $24 in the past six months. The stock is down 46% in the past six months and 48% over the past year. The dip is significant enough to make SOFI stock a buy at this point.
Sofi gained popularity for its unique approach to helping people handle finance from a single app. It organizes all financial services under one.
Sofi has seen a massive rise in member growth and sales growth. Sofi reported an 87% member growth and 54% sales growth year-over-year for the fourth quarter. Here are two reasons to consider SOFI stock.
|SOFI
|SoFi Technologies, Inc.
|$8.73
Strong Ecosystem
SoFi offers products and services that cater to users of all ages. What makes it attractive to investors is its options. Whether old or young, the user-friendly platform has something for everyone. With Galileo, the company is also expanding its services towards the financial giants. The company has expanded to include everything from loans to credit cards to investing to cryptocurrencies. This wide variety of products allows users to make quick financial decisions without having to switch from one app to another.
I think this ecosystem helps the company achieve tremendous growth and attract new users. Nobody wants to spend hours on financial planning and working through different apps on their phone. This is where Sofi makes the complex subject of finance easier for individuals of all ages.
The Technisys Acquisition Is Huge
The Technisys acquisition will be huge for Sofi. It is a $1.1 billion all-stock acquisition that will help Sofi achieve its ambitions to become the go-to provider for fintech infrastructure for any financial service.
A solid infrastructure at the backend can help any company power transactions with ease. Technisys already has a solid, fast-growth business with strategic technology that can help the leading financial services companies.
Management expects $180 million in EBITDA this year, which, looking at the way the company is growing, looks achievable. It will also help the company grow beyond its current market capitalization. The Technisys acquisition is proof that Sofi is ready to dominate the market and it will do so over the coming years.
The Bottom Line on SOFI Stock
The dip in SOFI stock is a good opportunity to invest in a fintech player that is ready for disruption. It is trading close to its 52-week lows despite reporting strong growth and revenue numbers, but there is immense potential for the company to grow. We are already seeing the success of Galileo over a short period of time and I am certain that the Technisys acquisition will also do good for the bottom line of the company.
It may take some time for SOFI stock to rebound but it certainly will. The downtrend may not be over yet, but Sofi is the one for the long term. The company is in a growth state and it has a long way to go. Do not miss out on an opportunity to bag the stock at a discount. Take position in the company while it is still trading below $10.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.