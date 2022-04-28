Solana Is a Long-Term Gem Trying to Find Support

The long-term chart of Solana (SOL-USD) is truly a beauty. Of course, going back to 2020 for most large-cap tokens will provide a rather pretty-looking chart. However, for SOL, which traded well below $1 for much of 2020, its current level around $100 per token represents some massive upside in about two years.
Now, with that said, Solana has dipped more than 60% from its all-time high. Like other high-growth tokens, investors are placing new valuation multiples on these tokens. Despite its growth potential, Solana is not immune to these pressures.
That said, there’s good reason why many investors are bullish on Solana right now. I’m in this camp and own some SOL. At these levels, I’m considering adding to my stake.
Here’s the bull case on why investors may want to consider Solana right now. Its impressive volatility shouldn’t surprise investors. It’s a digital token and susceptible to market sentiment, which can shift violently from time to time.
However, Solana isn’t your average token. It provides investors with exposure to growth within the platform’s ecosystem, which has been impressive. SOL tokens are used for staking within the Solana network and paying transaction fees. Accordingly, seeing transaction growth on the network, investors have the ability to buy into a project with strong supply and demand fundamentals.
Additionally, Solana is one of the most scalable networks out there. Using a unique proof-of-history consensus mechanism, it has found a way to do more transactions faster. This has led to rock-bottom fees and a transaction-per-second (TPS) rate in the tens of thousands.
For investors thinking about the future state of the cryptocurrency market, Solana ought to be included in the discussion. This crypto network has the ability to ramp up and scale unlike any other. And despite various network slowdowns, there’s a lot to like about the direction in which this project is headed.
I’m a Solana bull for a reason. I think this token has immense potential, which may have been overexuberantly priced in previously. However, at these levels, I think SOL could make a compelling case to be a core holding in any investor’s crypto portfolio today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald owns Solana. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.