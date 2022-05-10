Quant Ratings Updated on 89 Stocks

We’re only two trading days into the week and the wild stock market gyrations already have investors’ heads spinning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell 2%, 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively, on Monday. The reality is that in addition to anxieties over the surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, there was also a mechanical breakdown in the market due some ETFs.
Yesterday, some ETFs had spreads as high as 6%, which means that if an investor sold yesterday, they were getting 4% to 6% less than the underlying value of the stock.
The broader market staged an impressive rebound today, with fundamentally superior energy stocks, fertilizer stocks, food stocks and semiconductor stocks showing strong relative strength. If you’d followed my Growth Investor recommendations in recent months and invested in these companies, your portfolio should be in good shape.
Now, given the volatility, I know it’s growing more difficult to find where the next best investing opportunities lie. The good news is that my Portfolio Grader can help with that. I screen stocks based on their fundamentals and institutional buying pressure. Stocks with strong fundamentals that experience persistent buying pressure typically will come out on top after the broader market settles.
After examining the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I revised my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 89 big blue chips. Thousands of investors have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio.
In today’s Market360, I have included a list of the Top 10 stocks that were upgraded from a Hold to a Buy over the weekend. To view the Portfolio Grader data on all 89 blue chip stocks, click here. Not only will I reveal which stocks were upgraded and downgraded, but you’ll get a peek at their Fundamental and Quantitative grades, too. Click here to view my latest Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades here.
|Upgraded: From Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Total
Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|B
|CI
|Cigna Corporation
|B
|EPAM
|EPAM Systems Inc.
|B
|GDDY
|GoDaddy, Inc. Class A
|B
|LCID
|Lucid Group Inc.
|B
|MPW
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|B
|PAYC
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|B
|PPL
|PPL Corporation
|B
|RACE
|Ferrari NV
|B
|VTR
|Ventas, Inc.
|B
These stocks are a good place to start, but for the best stocks I recommend that you check out my Growth Investor Buy Lists. These Buy Lists are chock-full of fundamentally superior stocks that are well-positioned to prosper in the current market environment. For full access to my Buy Lists, latest recommendations and my Top Stocks lists, click here and become a member of Growth Investor today.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: