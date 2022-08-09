There’s a lot going on with Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock lately.
First of all, Siga released its second-quarter 2022 financial results. The company also is in the spotlight after the World Health Organization (or WHO) and the U.S. government declared monkeypox a health emergency.
In addition to all of that, SIGA stock is heading higher as the company’s CEO affirms a commitment to ramp up vaccine production.
|SIGA
|Siga Technologies
|$23.01
Just a couple of months ago, few people on social media and in the financial press were talking about Siga Technologies. Lately, though, the company is garnering a whole lot of attention. Without a doubt, the spread of the monkeypox virus has something to do with that.
Don’t get the wrong idea, though. This was a solid company prior to the monkeypox outbreak. Moreover, Siga will continue to deliver value for its shareholders and the public during the spread of monkeypox. Besides, even after Siga Technologies has been thrust into the limelight, the company’s shares continue to trade at a compelling value.
What’s Happening with SIGA Stock?
Not long ago, SIGA stock was worth around $6 or $7. That’s old news now, though, as the shares recently traded for more than $20. Suffice it to say that there may be a short squeeze in progress. However, Siga Technologies has enough positive catalysts that it doesn’t need a short squeeze.
Siga’s tecovirimat vaccine, known under the brand name TPOXX, is the only available treatment for monkeypox. It has only been tested for use against smallpox, though. Still, this puts Siga in a prime position as an early mover in the battle against monkeypox.
Siga Technologies reportedly has $56 million worth of new orders for monkeypox treatment courses this year. The company expects that roughly half of those orders will be delivered by September.
According to CEO Phil Gomez, Siga anticipates “a large number of orders over the next few years.” Hence, the company has “product available and in our supply chain to advance in response to these orders.”
Gomez furthermore stated that Siga Technologies is “working with our network to expand manufacturing.” That’s great news, as monkeypox cases appear to be spreading. Indeed, both the WHO and the White House have officially declared the monkeypox virus a health emergency.
In other news, Siga’s Q2 2022 financial report stated that the company nearly doubled its revenue year-over-year, from $8.7 million in 2021’s second quarter to $16.7 in the most recently reported quarter. In addition, the company went from breakeven on a per-share basis in Q2 2021, to earnings of 3 cents per diluted share in Q2 2022.
Thus, Siga Technologies is a profitable business and that’s a reason for the shareholders to celebrate. Value seekers should also take notice as Siga’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (or P/E) ratio is quite reasonable, at 24.09.
What You Can Do Now
There’s still plenty of value, and lots of room to run, with SIGA stock. This is true even as the buyers push the share price to fresh short-term highs.
With the spread of monkeypox, there’s a need for Siga Technologies to step up to the plate. Thankfully, the company is committed to ramping up vaccine production. Also, it’s great to know that Siga is currently profitable. Therefore, investors may consider adding Siga Technologies to their high-conviction, pharmaceutical-business watch lists.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.