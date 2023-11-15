Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go After Cathie Wood Praise?

The crypto market is rallying hard today, with proof-of-stake cryptocurrency Solana (SOL-USD) seeing among the biggest gains. Solana has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours at the time of this writing, leading to a number of bullish Solana price predictions from experts and pundits in this space.
Among the most vocal recent supporters of Solana is Cathie Wood, who praised Solana on CNBC yesterday. The Ark Invest CEO noted that, “Ether was faster and cheaper than bitcoin [back] in the day — that’s how we got ether. Solana is even faster and [more] cost-effective than ether.” Wood has pointed out that the network’s downtime has been an issue, but in the absence of such outages, the network’s speed and cost advantages could lead to outsized adoption.
Indeed, this has been my bullish thesis on Solana for some time. However, it isn’t just Cathie Wood who remains bullish on this token.
Let’s dive into where some of the more prominent crypto experts think Solana could be headed from here.
Solana Price Predictions
For context, SOL currently trades at around $65 per token as of this writing.
- Crytponewz predicts Solana could hit a maximum of $58.87 in 2024 and $194.98 in 2029.
- CoinPedia pegs Solana’s near-term price target at only $36.87, but its 2030 price target for SOL is $247.13.
- Finally, WalletInvestor provides a relatively bearish one-year price forecast for Solana, predicting SOL will hit $6.30 in one year’s time.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.