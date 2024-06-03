3 Cryptocurrencies Destined to Be the Next Big Millionaire Makers: June 2024

Millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies are rarer than the shills of those cryptos would have you believe! Shills will shill, and that’s expected in the crypto-world. But if you believed all of them, you’d have a massive hole in your pocket.
So how do we find these millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies? For that, you need to look at four main areas:
1) The team behind the project;
2) The utility of the crypto in real-world applications;
3) Projects so far and their success;
4) Mainstream saturation so far (is it still undervalued?).
Even when all four boxes are checked, you need fate to play its hand to some degree. But having those four boxes checked stacks the odds in your favor.
Certainly better than taking the shills at face value! “Our new richcoin is set to pump 9,237,272,723% by next Tuesday! Buy our coin!” Yeah, right. Here are 3 cryptocurrencies that tick all four boxes I listed. They have a much better chance of turning into millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies.
Notcoin (NOT-USD)
Notcoin (NOT-USD) is a Telegram-based game where you can tap a coin on your screen and earn free money in Toncoin (TON-USD) the more you play it. It’s community based NOT token onboards users into the Web3 ecosystem through the game.
The NOT token rallied after continued hype for the TonCoin game, enjoying a 275% pump. Newly released on May 18, 2024, the NOT rally took it to all-time highs. It is currently hovering around 2 cents and a realistic next step could take it as high as 3 cents.
For context, NOT rose 88.40% in the first week of June, outperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up 3.50%.
On that note, we are currently in a potential buying opportunity. NOT was down 7% at the end of last week but still 77% up on the week overall and 46% up since the previous month.
Those looking for a dip to buy into, have that opportunity right now.
JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD)
JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD) has a Jasmy token which seemed to pump upon the project’s upcoming appearance at an event in Vietnam.
JASMY rose 101% in May. Further interest across the crypto world came with JASMY hitting all-time highs in early June. Fibonacci analysis shows a further 60% rise is possible from here in the short term.
What about the long term. Could JASMY be a one of the millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies?
Well, JASMY is thought of as the “Bitcoin of Japan”. Its long term prospects are promising for two reasons:
1) They announce new contracts at a rapid pace. JASMY was part of the Apple deal to put Japan’s “My Number” feature onto their phones.
2) Their market price is still massively undervalued.
On point two, consider if JASMY really is the “Bitcoin of Japan.” Then its current price hovering around 4 cents leaves huge upside space before it reaches the thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars like Bitcoin reached in a few short years.
Certainly worth considering buying a few JasmyCoins at 4 cents a coin.
Bitget Token (BGB-USD)
Bitget Token (BGB-USD) is native to Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. BGB looks to have rallied due to increased trading volume on the BGB exchange. Now the thing about exchange tokens like BGB is their tokenomics are designed to make them rise.
On the other hand, that could play into the technicals nicely. As of this writing, BGB sits at the bottom of an upward channel, making this a good time to buy with a small stop. If you’re looking for millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies, it is the fundamentals that work in BGB’s favor.
The Bitget crypto exchange announced the launch of Bitget Wallet’s BWB token on its Launchpad. The knock-on effects to BGB were clear on the chart.
It is this mainstream saturation that makes BGB an exciting crypto for speculators. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange announcing its own native tokens on its own network? That sort of insider’s privilege sounds good to me!
On the date of publication, Sam Farnham did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.