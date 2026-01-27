Six AI Infrastructure Plays to Grow Your Wealth

“The most profound economic reorganization in American history”… goodbye, free markets… the government’s roadmap to investment gains… the 6-Layer AI Bottleneck Stack… Luke Lango’s newest research package
Yesterday morning’s $1.6 billion USA Rare Earth (USAR) deal highlighted a pattern that’s been quietly playing out for six months – one that’s delivered gains of 111%, 194%, and even 211% to early investors.
But it’s not just a pattern – functionally, it’s also a map showing investors where to put their money right now.
Our technology expert Luke Lango has been tracking this for months, and today, he’s releasing the names of the companies he believes are next to move.
To make sure we’re all on the same page, yesterday, the Department of Commerce announced it was taking an 8% to 16% equity stake in USA Rare Earth (USAR).
The stock jumped as much as 25% before closing the day about 8% higher.
If you’re keeping score, that’s the fifth time in six months the government has written a check, taken an equity stake in a company, and sent the stock higher:
- MP Materials (July) – the Pentagon took a 15% stake → MP surged 111% over the following week
- Intel (August) – the government invests $9 billion → INTC nearly doubled over three months
- Lithium Americas (September) – the government takes a 10% stake → shares jump 194% in two weeks
- Trilogy Metals (October) – the White House announces 10% equity stake → Trilogy shares pop 211% virtually overnight
- USA Rare Earth (January) – the Commerce Department takes up to 16% stake → USAR jumps 8% in first session
Five deals. Five pops. All within six months.
According to Luke, we’re watching the early stages of the most profound economic reorganization in American history as the government cannonballs into the private sector.
This has enormous implications for the investors who recognize this pattern and position themselves wisely.
To that end, today, Luke released his complete Genesis Mission research briefing. It reveals the specific companies Luke believes are positioned to benefit from this government mobilization.
To understand the scale of this opportunity, let’s start by piggybacking on Luke’s research to understand why this is happening…
Why the free market era just ended
For decades, Washington’s philosophy was simple: Set fair rules, then get out of the way. Let the free market allocate capital efficiently.
The problem was that the “invisible hand” of free markets loved cheap labor in China and didn’t care about national security. The result was a hollowed-out industrial base and China controlling 90% of the critical minerals needed to build the future.
As we’ve profiled many times in the Digest, China dominates rare earth processing. This means they have massive impact over the advanced chip supply chain – and by extension, AI breakthroughs.
The Trump administration looked at that reality and said: No more.
Here’s Luke on what’s replacing it:
We’ve entered a new era where the U.S. government is no longer just regulating markets… it’s actively partnering with private companies to win an existential race.
The United States is doing what it has always done at pivotal moments in history: mobilizing private industry, clearing regulatory roadblocks, funding winners, and setting hard deadlines to achieve a strategic goal.
This is what Luke calls the “Technological Republic” – a system where the government doesn’t seize the means of production, but directs it.
The criterion for picking winners is simple…
Does this company help America achieve undeniable, durable dominance in AI?
If yes, that company gets deregulation, subsidized capital, and the full weight of the U.S. government clearing its path.
How to follow the money
On November 24th, President Trump made it official with his Genesis Mission executive order.
The goals are straightforward:
- Use AI to accelerate energy advancements
- Invest in quantum computing for scientific breakthroughs
- Develop AI for national security
The executive order explicitly compares itself to the Manhattan Project and the Apollo Program. And it set hard deadlines, starting February 22nd.
Yesterday’s USAR deal is just the latest example. As I noted above, since July, the government has taken equity stakes in a handful of strategic companies – MP Materials, Intel, Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals, and now USA Rare Earth.
But USAR won’t be the last.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signaled the administration has identified at least seven industries it wants to build up. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” earmarked $7.5 billion specifically for critical strategic assets.
And according to Luke’s research, we can predict where the money flows next by understanding what he calls the “6-Layer AI Bottleneck Stack.”
The 6 choke points where fortunes will be made
Think of AI infrastructure like a pyramid. Every layer depends on the one below it.
But right now, we face critical shortages at every single level.
This means massive profit opportunities for the companies that control each bottleneck.
Here’s Luke’s framework:
Layer 1 – Raw materials (The dirt)
You cannot print copper. You cannot code lithium. The physical inputs for this buildout are in short supply, to say the least. For example, we’re facing a 10-million-ton copper deficit over the next decade according to projections from S&P Global.
Layer 2 – Power (the electrons)
AI is an energy vampire. OpenAI’s recent partnership with Nvidia requires 10 gigawatts of electricity – the output of ten large nuclear power plants – for just one partnership.
The current electrical grid cannot handle this. Nuclear is the only option, and the government knows it.
Layer 3 – Infrastructure (the shell)
A rack of Nvidia Blackwell chips runs so hot it would melt a standard server room. The entire internet must be retrofitted with liquid cooling. We need new transformers, new switchgear, and massive new physical shells.
Layer 4 – Compute (the brains)
The bottleneck has shifted from getting GPUs to “packaging” – the incredibly complex process of stitching the GPU and memory together.
Taiwan Semiconductor is practically the sole provider. The U.S. government is racing to change that.
Layer 5 – Memory (the context)
The new HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) chips are stacked vertically like microscopic skyscrapers. The manufacturing yield is terrible, and the entire global supply is sold out until 2027.
Layer 6 – Networking (the nervous system)
When you connect 100,000 GPUs together, copper wires are too slow. The entire data center interior is switching from electrical cables to fiber-optics and lasers. We’re short on the lasers.
Put it all together, and here’s Luke’s investment thesis in one sentence:
When unlimited capital chases scarce physical resources, prices go parabolic. The only way to invest in this environment is to own the choke points.
You must own the things that the Technological Republic cannot build its AI without, and which it currently doesn’t have enough of.
Why timing matters right now
Here’s what most investors miss, and why the timing matters so much…
By the time CNBC runs the headline “White House Takes Billion-Dollar Stake in XYZ Company,” the easy gains have been made.
Look at the pattern again:
- Lithium Americas drifted up 20% in the 45 days before the official announcement
- Trilogy Metals climbed 30% in the weeks before the 211% pop
Why?
According to Luke, the “Leak Cycle.”
Big deals don’t stay secret. Lawyers talk. Board members position themselves. Smart money quietly accumulates shares before the press release hits the wire.
And that means the opportunity is now – before the mainstream catches on to the next wave of government investments.
So, which companies are up next?
That’s where Luke’s Genesis Mission research comes in. He’s just identified the stocks positioned at each layer of the bottleneck stack.
Luke’s complete Genesis Mission research package is now live
Luke has spent months analyzing this opportunity and has identified the specific companies that the government is likely to target for the AI infrastructure build-out.
These aren’t trillion-dollar mega-caps. They’re small, obscure names in nuclear energy, advanced semiconductors, critical minerals, and quantum computing.
Today, Luke releases the complete playbook on this government mobilization, including:
- The politically connected nuclear company that could deliver 10X returns (the CEO was the only advanced reactor company invited to the Oval Office summit)
- The rare earth processor with technology that turns nuclear waste into 150 years of clean energy
- The American memory producer cornering the high-end HBM supply
- The optical networking leader positioned to wire the AI nervous system
Bottom line: The government has named its priorities… set its deadlines… and begun directing trillions of dollars toward the six bottlenecks.
For Luke’s deep dive into this story, plus the stocks he’s flagged as the next potential takeover targets, click here to access his research.
Wrapping up, yesterday’s USA Rare Earth deal is just the latest domino to fall. But this is a pattern, and we know which dominos are likely the next to tip. The issue is whether we’ll be positioned ahead of time – or reading about it afterward.
Luke’s complete Genesis Mission briefing is live now. Click here to access it.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg