Bespoke Co-Founder Reveals His “Triple Play” Stocks

The Strait of Hormuz was reopened on Friday, signaling that negotiations with Iran were going well. This news sent the S&P 500 up 1.1%, the NASDAQ climbing 1.4% and the Dow jumping 1.8%, and each closed the week at all-time highs.
But that optimism didn’t last long.
Stocks began to fall this morning when traffic was stopped again after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. Crude oil prices surged in response, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil reaching nearly $90 and Brent oil nearly $95.
Fortunately, we have very good earnings in the pipeline – and you can’t ignore good earnings.
On top of that, my fundamentally superior stocks have been much stronger than normal lately. I keep checking my pulse just to make sure I’m not dreaming.
To explain what’s going on, I asked special guest Paul Hickey from Bespoke Investment Group to join me for this week’s Navellier Market Buzz. We discuss his “Triple Play” stocks, his “Bespoke 50” stocks that have beaten the market and explains if 2026 could be like 1999, my best-performing year and where several of my portfolios surged over 100%.
Click the image below to watch now.
If you haven’t already, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. To learn more about Paul, go here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
The Hidden Strength Behind the Market
Now, a lot of last week’s strength was driven by easing geopolitical tensions.
But that’s only part of the story.
Certain stocks were already moving up, which is usually your first clue that a pattern is forming.
The problem? Most investors never see them until it’s too late.
That’s exactly what our corporate affiliate TradeSmith’s Signals system is built to do.
It scans thousands of stocks every day, identifying these patterns as they’re forming – so you can act on them before they become obvious to everyone else.
And in a fast-moving market like this, that kind of edge can make all the difference.
This Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Eastern, TradeSmith will be hosting a free, live event to show you exactly how Signals works. You can click here to register now.
I highly encourage you to make time for this valuable event. You’ll even get to try out the system for yourself!
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360