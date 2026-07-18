The investing lesson hidden in Taylor Swift’s wedding

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The opportunity hiding behind the headlines
$2 billion dollars.
That’s how much money Taylor Swift brought in during her Eras Tour. It is estimated that she personally made between $600 million and $1 billion.
There are few fan bases as passionate as Taylor Swift’s.
So, when she recently married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York, it shouldn’t surprise you that someone found a way to make money from the event.
What may surprise you is how.
An artist used the event as an opportunity to sell out of… garbage.
Literally.
Following the wedding, New York artist Justin Gignac walked the streets outside Madison Square Garden collecting discarded coffee cups, cigarette butts, candy wrappers – even a lone AirPod.
He sealed the trash in small plastic cubes, labeled them “JUST & T MARRIED,” priced them at $25 each… and sold every single one.
Gignac looked at the exact same New York streets as everyone else – but he saw an opportunity that everyone else missed.
This same trait can be used to describe the best investors.
They look at the exact same world everyone else sees, but they see opportunities others miss. They can filter out much of the noise we encounter every day and identify money-making opportunities.
That’s what I’ve always appreciated about Luke Lango’s approach to investing.
He isn’t simply trying to buy the companies everyone is already excited about – what everyone already sees.
He’s trying to identify second- and third-order opportunities arising from the trends everyone else is watching.
Winners others don’t see
Just like everyone knew where Taylor Swift was getting married, every investor has access to the same headlines.
All investors have access to the same earnings reports and economic data.
The difference isn’t what they look at, but what they see.
Rather than chasing the companies already dominating the headlines, Luke often asks a different question:
“Who’s quietly benefiting from the trend everyone else is talking about?”
Earlier this year, for example, while most investors were focused on artificial intelligence companies themselves, Luke recommended Howmet Aerospace (HWM).
On the surface, it isn’t the kind of stock that generates much excitement, but Luke saw something many investors overlooked. Luke described what he was seeing when he recommended the stock to his Innovation Investor subscribers.
The AI infrastructure connection comes through two channels. First, the thermal management and precision manufacturing expertise that Howmet has built over decades in aerospace applications is directly transferable to the data center cooling challenge. AI GPU clusters operating at 600W+ per chip create thermal environments that are increasingly analogous to the heat management problems inside a gas turbine. Howmet’s advanced aluminum alloy casting capabilities and precision thermal management components are finding new markets in the high-performance computing infrastructure buildout.
Second, and more immediately significant: Howmet is one of the primary beneficiaries of the commercial aerospace recovery and defense spending ramp that coincides with the post-war investment environment. Airlines are ordering new aircraft at record pace — the Boeing and Airbus backlogs extend a decade into the future. Every next-generation aircraft engine requires Howmet’s precision-cast turbine blades, produced through a proprietary directional solidification process that creates single-crystal components with no grain boundaries to propagate cracks under extreme stress.
Since Luke recommended the company on April 8, the shares have risen about 15%.
It’s not what you look at, but what you see
Everyone knows data centers have been driving market returns. Everyone is looking at the obvious companies that have risen on this trend.
A stock like Howmet didn’t rise because everyone suddenly was talking about it.
Luke saw the same headlines as everyone else, but spotted the value they didn’t recognize, and got his subscribers in.
Luke believes too many investors are making a mistake today by rushing into the stocks everyone is already talking about.
Everyone is watching Elon Musk and talking about SpaceX.
Everyone is speculating about AI.
But according to Luke, the biggest investment opportunity may not be the companies grabbing all the headlines.
While Wall Street focuses on the obvious stories, he believes the biggest opportunity may be hiding just beneath the surface in companies quietly positioned to benefit from one of the biggest changes to the financial system in decades.
If you’d like to see what Luke sees – and why he believes this overlooked opportunity could become far bigger than most investors realize – click here to watch his new presentation.
Money-making opportunities can come from places many investors simply can’t see.
The trick isn’t just what you’re looking at, but what you see that others may miss.
Luke’s approach has always helped his subscribers get into those stocks.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace