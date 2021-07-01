The Best Space Stocks to Buy on Virgin Galactic’s Recent Takeoff

Did you see Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock last week?
Shares of Richard Branson’s space tourism company started last week trading at $36.27. By the end of the week, Virgin Galactic stock had risen to $55.91 – up 54% in just five trading days. Shares are now up an incredible 280% in just six weeks.
If only you could’ve known about and bought Virgin Galactic stock before this epic rally…
You could’ve!
Virgin Galactic was one of our stock picks, because we believe that space tourism will be a huge business one day, and more broadly, we believe that it will kickstart the emergence of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy.
More on that in a minute…
But now, let’s go back to Virgin Galactic and the Space Economy…
The big picture reality here is that we are on the cusp of developing propulsion and small-rocket technology that is good enough to make traveling to and from space fairly easy and cost-effective – at which point, we will be able to rapidly launch dozens of satellites into space every week to do a great number of things.
The first application of this technology is space tourism. Companies like Virgin Galactic will start flying ultra-wealthy people into space as a sort of uber-expensive “Disneyland” ride.
This business will be huge, because demand for such rides will be enormous (there are lot of rich people out there who are willing to spend money on new experiences, and seeing Earth from space is the only off-planet experience) while supply will remain constrained (Virgin is one of only two companies that will be able to do to this stuff at scale), leading to tons of revenue and tons of profit.
But space tourism is just the start…
Soon enough, we will mine asteroids for more usable and drinkable water, as well as for precious metals…
We will create space-based solar farms that can produce significantly more solar power per square foot than Earth-based solar farms…
We will build data centers in space for 24/7 global connectivity…
We will create space-based cellular networks…
In the Space Economy – as is true in space itself – the opportunities are endless.
Those opportunities start today. Virgin Galactic’s breakout is the world’s “wake-up” call – and it’s the first of many “calls” that will happen over the next 12 months.
In July, Virgin will fly Richard Branson into space while Blue Origin will fly Jeff Bezos into space.
Virgin Galactic will re-open reservations at some point in the fall. Blue Origin will likely do the same.
Then, both companies will likely launch commercial spaceflight operations in early 2022.
As all those favorable catalysts emerge over the next few months, space stocks across the entire market will soar.
The time to invest in space stocks is now… before this enormous rally.
Because we are so bullish on space and because many of the names in this space are being slept-on by Wall Street, we believe that there are actually dozens of space stocks out there with massive upside potential.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.