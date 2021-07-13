The Best Stocks to Buy for the Emergence of the $1.7 TRILLION Space Economy

Two days ago, the world changed forever.
Following 17 grueling years of trial-and-error with some of the most advanced technology in the world, Richard Branson finally flew into space on Sunday, in what was the first successful commercial passenger spaceflight in human history.
The billionaire entrepreneur took off in Virgin Galactic’s spaceship Sunday morning, flew more than 50 miles above the surface of the Earth, spent a few minutes in space, and then glided safely back down to Virgin’s Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Make no mistake. This marks a turning critical turning point in human history.
A lot of you might be scratching your head at that claim. After all, a lot of folks are looking at the Branson flight and saying: So what? A billionaire flew into space, and now a few of his rich friends will be able to fly into space for $250,000 a pop. Cool story. Why does that matter?
But that narrow opinion – while understandable – misses the big picture.
This isn’t about a billionaire flying into space. It’s about a 17-year-old space company proving its technology to the world, and illustrating that space technology has broadly advanced to the point where humans can now commercialize the final frontier – opening the door for the creation of a brand-new Space Economy that will one day unlock $1.7 TRILLION in economic value.
Here’s the story…
Never before in the history of humankind has there been a greater need for and emphasis on humans not just reaching space, but tapping into the resources of space.
That’s because overpopulation, resource depletion, and climate change are three existential crises facing humanity. All appear to be close to a tipping point of “no return.” Most technologists, investors, and engineers agree that colonizing and commercializing space will give humans more space, more resources, and more places to potentially live – thereby solving these major crises which are of pressing concern today.
This need has created an influx of capital, resources, and talent into the development of new space technologies that will allow humans to commercialize the final frontier.
Of course, the most important of those technologies is rocket tech – as you cannot commercialize space unless you first create safe, cost-effective, fast, and reliable rockets that can put things and people into space.
But the advancement of such next-gen rocket tech has been glacially slow, impeded by technical setback after technical setback. This has, of course, held up the creation of the Space Economy.
That all changed on Sunday morning.
When Richard Branson flew into space, Virgin Galactic showed the world on a livestream watched by millions of people that the technology is ready – this company, along with companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, have finally perfected the exact type of next-gen rocket technology that will enable humans to fly to and from space quickly, safely, and cost-effectively.
With those rockets ready to go, humans finally have what they need – the “missing link”, if you will – to fully commercialize space.
The economic opportunities here are enormous…
Of course, there’s the much hyped-up space tourism category, which will be big because – let’s face it – who doesn’t want to see Earth from outer-space?
There’s the satellite imaging market, which will become increasingly important in the self-driving era since dynamic satellite imagery will provide important landscape and terrain data for autonomous vehicles.
There’s the satellite tracking market, too, which will also become more and more important in the IoT era – where everything is smart and trackable, and companies will leverage satellites to track their IoT assets.
And how could I forget the connectivity market? Companies will increasingly use satellites to fix the world’s internet problem, and beam high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity to everyone, everywhere.
Or what about the outer-space solar market? That’ll be big, too, since every square foot of solar panel in space gets about 10X more energy than every square foot of solar panel on Earth.
And don’t even get me started on space mining. There is an abundance of water in asteroids, the Moon and Mars. There’s a shortage of drinkable water on Earth. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect those dots – again, no pun intended.
Get the point?
The economic opportunities in space are infinite. In numbers, Morgan Stanley expects the Space Economy to measure $1.7 TRILLION in 2040.
Today – or Sunday, rather – represents the beginning of humans unlocking all those opportunities.
In two weeks, Bezos will fly into space. In the back-half of 2021, both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic will take reservations for future flights. In early 2022, both companies will likely launch commercial space operations. All the while, SpaceX will concurrently shoot a few huge rockets off into space.
And, as all that happens, investor enthusiasm regarding the economic opportunities in space will grow, and grow, and grow… tons of money will fly into the space industry… and space stocks will soar.
And so, I ask the obvious question: What are the top space stocks to buy right now, before this huge rocket-ship rally (I’m really feeling the puns today)?
While I can’t say there are many companies in quite the same position as Virgin Galactic, I can say that there are plenty of high-potential companies that are lined up to become leaders of world-changing megatrends. And that’s the secret — find unstoppable innovative megatrends poised to change the world and find promising companies that have what it takes to lead that megatrend.
“Space Race 2.0” is one of the megatrends we follow in my premiere newsletter, Innovation Investor. And I can show you the results of all our buying in Innovation Investor, where each and every company covered offers a hypergrowth differentiator that makes them just as exciting or more exciting than SPCE stock… and, yes, we do recommend Virgin Galactic’s stock in Innovation Investor. Consider it your freebie.
But SPCE is but one of my three top stocks to buy for this emerging Space Race, each of which could score my readers Amazon-like returns many times over.
I get it if you’re a little wary to shell out money for yet-another subscription, but this is no monthly or weekly periodical. It’s not designed to please all the people all the time. I like to think of it as more of an experience. It’s a journey. One that you’ll take with me and my team as we research, deconstruct, analyze, and model carefully curated potential 10X-plus stock picks. You’ll hear from me each day the markets are open, so you’re always right there with me as my investment theses across each stock evolves. No ambiguity. No confusion. You’ll know what I’m buying, when I’m buying it, the price I’m paying for it, and what the daily macro developments mean for our stocks going forward.
I’ll send my Daily Notes directly to your inbox at 4 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday… plus you’ll also get full on-demand access to my subscriber site, where you’ll have a library of Flash Alerts, Daily Notes, Monthly Issues, Special Reports, Quick Picks videos, and member resources containing my complete investment methodology and philosophy to pour over. All together, there’s enough material to fill several novels, and it’s only growing bigger by the day.
If you decide to subscribe, you’ll gain access to a number of my special research reports, including reports on 3 World-Changing AI Stocks to Buy, 7 Hyperscale Stocks to Buy in 2021, and my cornerstone investment guide, The VC Insider’s Millionaire Playbook.
What’s more, you’ll have complete access to each trade I make, which includes stocks like the world’s most exciting autonomous vehicle startup, a world-class “Digitainment” stock creating the building blocks of the metaverse, a company that we fully believe is a “Tesla-killer,” and many more.
Still on the fence? Start slow and watch my free explanatory Exponential Growth Summit — you’ll pay nothing, we won’t even ask for an email address, and you’ll get a feature-length amount of investment advice.
I firmly believe that the next generation of billionaires will be made in space. The economic opportunities are that big. Not surprisingly, I think there are dozens upon dozens of 10X investment opportunities hiding in plain sight in this industry.
The time to buy those stocks for life-changing returns is now.
So… what’re you waiting for? Click here, and find out how to get your piece of the $1.7 TRILLION Space Economy.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.