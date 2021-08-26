I Bet You’ve Never Heard of This Booming Tech Industry

One of the best things about being a hypergrowth investor is that I get to constantly study the world of tomorrow. In so doing, I’m always uncovering exciting new investment trends oozing with potential.
And just last week, I uncovered a booming tech industry that I’m willing to bet you’ve never heard of before.
Yet, the under-the-radar aspect of this industry is exactly why it’s so exciting today. Right now, you have an opportunity to invest in this booming industry before everyone else.
Here’s the story:
The whole world is becoming “smart” these days.
Smartphones. Smartwatches. Smart TVs. Smart cars. Smart lights. Smart fridges. Smart thermostats. Smart speakers. Smart doorbells. Smart vacuums. They even have smart toilets nowadays.
Everything – and I mean everything – is smart.
So why not smart windows?
I’m talking full glass-pane, WiFi-enabled windows, connected to and controlled by your smartphone, that can do the following:
- Monitor and control heat and light waves to optimize window tint and room temperature.
- Display digital screens that turn windows into TVs and digital drawing boards.
- Transmit 5G signals so that indoor cellular reception is as good as outdoor cellular reception, and more.
That’s the window of the future.
Now, some of you might be saying that such a window is useless – but consider these stats:
- We spend 90% of our time indoors.
- Surveys have found that “natural light” and “views of the outdoors” are the top two most important amenities for employees in a workplace.
- Better lighting through windows has been shown to increase workplace engagement by 3X to 5X, and result in 63% fewer headaches, 56% less drowsiness, and 51% reduced eyestrain.
- In residential settings, better window lighting has been shown to increase average sleep times by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function scores by 42%.
So… to address those aforementioned concerns… a smart window could actually do a lot. It can result in a smarter, healthier, happier, and more engaged person. Multiply that by thousands of employees across a business, and you’re talking enormous leapfrogs in productivity.
And that’s why we believe a majority of the 20 billion square feet of building window glass in the world will be converted into so-called smart windows one day, creating what many see as a $1.2 TRILLION market for smart window technology.
At the epicenter of this market is one tiny company.
No one is talking about this smart window maker today. Yet, one day, it could be a technology hardware giant.
Want to find out the name, ticker symbol, and key business details of this exciting, under-the-radar tech company?
You can find it — and more new exciting investment trends I’m uncovering — in my research advisory service, The Daily 10X Stock Report.
For those unaware of The Daily 10X, let me just say that there’s nothing in the world like it. It’s an ultra-exclusive research platform where my team and I unveil to subscribers one explosive investment idea, every single the day the stock market is open, with the potential to soar 10X in value.
Yep. You heard that right. One, brand-new 10X potential stock pick every single day.
Sound bold? It is – but it’s also exceptionally profitable for my readers.
We launched the service just a year ago. In that year, we’ve scored nearly 100 triple-digit winners and have identified 6 different stocks that have soared 10X or more in value.
Stocks like EV maker NIO (NIO), which we highlighted for Daily 10X subs on May 27 at just $4.01 – before it soared 1,570%.
And Plug Power (PLUG), which we highlighted on May 21 at just $4.20 – before it soared 1,700%.
And MindMedicine (MNMD) which we highlighted on June 22 at just $0.38 – before it soared 1,420%.
All those picks. In one service. In under a year. We believe that there’s nothing quite like it…
Could this be our next 10X winner? It just may be…
Click here to gain access to The Daily 10X Stock Report, where we highlighted this tiny tech stock just last week.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.