This Breakthrough Technology Is at the Epicenter of Nissan’s $18 BILLION Electric Vehicle Bet

Another week, another announcement from a legacy automaker that they’re going “all-in” with EVs.
Volkswagen. Ford. General Motors. Toyota. In 2021 alone, they’ve all unveiled plans to pour billions of dollars into electrifying their automobile fleets – plans which ultimately pave a path to them phasing out gas cars and becoming all-electric automakers by 2040 or sooner.
Folks, the writing is on the wall. The EV Revolution has arrived, and it seems every week, another legacy automaker is jumping on board.
This past week, it was Nissan.
The legacy auto giant, who is famously behind the world’s first mass-produced EV (the Nissan Leaf), unveiled its “Ambition 2030” plan on Sunday.
That plan includes many goals.
First, Nissan plans to invest $18 billion into EV technology over the next five years. Second, Nissan plans to launch 15 new EV models by 2030. And third, the company is targeting half of its sales to be from EVs by the end of the decade.
Basically, Nissan is doing everything it can – and investing all the resources it can muster – into becoming an EV giant.
Interestingly, at the epicenter of this huge EV investment from Nissan is a breakthrough battery technology… one that Nissan believes will be the key to unlocking the full potential of the EV Revolution.
That breakthrough? Solid-state batteries.
Longtime readers know that we believe solid-state batteries represent the biggest technological breakthrough on the planet right now.
To recap, batteries work by promoting the flow of ions between a cathode and an anode through a solution separating the two called an electrolyte. Today’s batteries use a liquid electrolyte. But those liquid electrolyte batteries are reaching their limit in terms of energy cell density.
Insert the solid-state battery. As the name suggests, solid-state batteries swap out the liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a solid substance. Because solids are denser than liquids, this swap unlocks far greater energy cell density potential, meaning that solid-state batteries can last far longer and charger far faster than liquid batteries.
Of course, the implications of solid-state battery chemistry are huge.
Solid-state batteries could be the key to making our phones sustain power for days… enabling our smartwatches to fully charge in seconds… and, yes, allowing electric cars to drive for thousands of miles without needing to recharge.
That’s why solid-state batteries are dubbed by insiders as “forever batteries” — and it is why these forever batteries are the critical technology needed to propel the EV Revolution into its next phase of supercharged growth.
But making solid-state batteries is a complex and costly science – and no one has figured out how to affordably or sustainably do it.
Until now.
Several promising tech startups have made significant technical progress over the past several years in the construction of viable, effective solid-state batteries. Nissan hopes to build on those breakthroughs and create “test” solid-state batteries by 2024. Four years thereafter, in 2028, Nissan plans to launch an EV with a functioning solid-state battery.
It is this core premise – that Nissan will be among the first to launch a commercially viable EV with a solid-state battery – upon which Nissan is betting $18 BILLION. They believe they can become a huge EV player through solid-state batteries.
But will they? Does Nissan really have what it takes to solve the “forever battery” challenge?
We’re skeptical. Not because Nissan isn’t a super talented company with great engineers and a ton of experience. Rather, because other companies are lightyears ahead of Nissan in solid-state battery technology.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.