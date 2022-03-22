Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Growth Stocks Bull Thesis: 10% a year or 1,000% over 10 years?

Despite all the current commotion, none of it changes our outlook on growth stocks

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 22, 2022, 2:20 pm EDT

Despite all the current commotion, none of it changes our outlook on growth stocks. Luke’s case for sticking with them is simple: Do you want to make 10% a year, or do you want to make 1,000% over 10 years?

Concurrent to all the noise and market stress we’re feeling now — technological innovation proceeds as usual. Case in point: E-commerce survived the dot-com crash and housing crashes, the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic… and it will survive everything we’re experiencing today.

Long story short, we are bullish as ever on growth stocks.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/03/growth-stocks-bull-thesis-10-a-year-or-1000-over-10-years/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC