Why Growth Stocks Are Setting Up for a MASSIVE 2022

Aaron and I kick things off with the latest out of the Russo-Ukrainian crisis. Specifically, we discuss the weaponization of finance and its impact on the global market outlook. The Ukraine invasion has created a cocktail of outperformance for growth stocks, particularly cybersecurity, clean energy and cryptocurrencies.
We maintain that the most significant fiscal influence of the Ukrainian crisis will be its effect on the Fed. It will likely push Powell toward dovish policy enforcement.
Watch the clip above to hear our thoughts on how Russia’s Ukraine invasion affects everything from the health of the world economy to U.S.-based growth stocks.