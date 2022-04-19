Buy SoFi Stock Despite the Student Loan Moratorium

To watch the full episode, head on over to our sister channel at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube.
To kick off this episode, Aaron and I check back in on some stocks they’ve mentioned over the past few weeks. And first up is SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI). Folks have been a bit on edge with SoFi stock ever since President Joe Biden extended the country’s student loan moratorium.
Since SoFi started out in the student loan realm, how will this impact the future of SoFi stock?
It’s true that student loan refinancing is a large part of SoFi’s business today. But guess what? This moratorium doesn’t change Luke’s bull thesis on the company.
Its big-picture vision is much larger than its student loan offerings. And end game, this is just a little blip on the radar.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.