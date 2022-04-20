Podcast: Can QuantumScape Stock Snap Back?

In this week’s episode, Aaron and I discuss the market’s most major recent developments, including re-assessing my bull thesis on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock.
As it stands, the long-term thesis remains intact for QuantumScape stock. While electric cars and EV charging stocks remain in focus in the here and now, we can’t talk EVs without discussing energy storage. And QuantumScape projects to be the leader in solid-state batteries, long-term.
Are we going to see an acceleration toward clean energy, where everyone has an energy storage solution to power their homes? And when is it the right time to buy QS stock? We break down the timeline here and where it’s all heading. However, what’s soon to be driving the market’s action is a rare phenomenon that offers a generational buying opportunity — divergence.
Every once in a while, a company’s stock price diverges from its revenue and/or earnings trend line. While revenues and earnings continue to move higher, the stock price sinks lower. This opens a window of divergence that continues to widen.
Eventually, as that window stretches larger, stocks snap back to their equilibrium to move in tandem with earnings. And the divergence becomes a convergence. When that happens, the returns are massive.
But the market is made of many moving parts, so this divergence isn’t the only piece to watch. Of particular note, we’re watching earnings season for hints as to what’s yet to come. Over the coming weeks, more and more companies will report earnings. With a spiking Treasury yield, price-earnings (P/E) multiples are compressing — and the trajectory of earnings will determine where stocks go.
To bottom-line it: This could be really good or really bad for stocks.
But we’re not in the business of making lofty predictions. We’ve still got a long way to go, so get comfortable. We’re wading through some bigger topics here, so make sure you catch this week’s full episode!
P.S. In the video, we discuss how today’s market volatility could soon unleash a rare event that has only ever happened three times in the history of the stock market…
We’re calling this phenomenon a 1,000% Divergence Window.
And anyone who caught wind of this rare event during the savings and loan crisis of 1988… the dot-com crash of 2000… and the housing bubble of 2008…Could have made decades worth of gains within the span of five years or less.
I’ll be in touch over the coming days as we follow this rare market phenomenon to uncover where the opportunities are right now.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.