Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Is a Bubble Brewing in Oil?

The reality is that oil will hit a generational short in the not-so-distant future.

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Jun 13, 2022, 3:40 pm EDT

Does the present price-to-earnings ratio for oil mean there’s a bubble brewing?

Well,  when assessing individual stocks, it’s much more important to look at sales and earnings for the future, not the present. That’s how long-term investors determine the best stocks to invest in.

But the reality is that oil will hit a generational short in the not-so-distant future.

You can’t benchmark these companies on 2022 estimates when they’re artificially inflated by a near-term surge in prices.

In fact, when you look at earnings multiples for five-plus years down the road, hypergrowth stocks are dirt-cheap.

That’s why I’m so bullish.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

