Can 3D Printing Help With the Low Home Supply?

New technology has allowed for entire homes to be made with 3D printing. So, the question is, can this new method help with the low supply of homes?
The short answer is yes, it absolutely can.
Resource depletion requires diversification to solve. With labor and supply constraints in the housing market, 3D printing could ease both these shortages.
Things like box homes and a variety of other tech that will come to the forefront and help with the supply shortages. These 3D printed homes are cheap, effective, and only take around three months to build.
They have the classic 3D printed layered design, which Luke thinks looks quite sleek and modern. The new world of 3D printed homes will no doubt have an impact on the housing market. As far as up and comers in the industry, I have an eye on Icon, which is privately held. But Icon is set to be the leader of the 3D printed home renaissance.
