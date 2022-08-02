Will Record High Temperatures Force the Expansion of Energy Solutions?

All over the world, we’re hitting new hottest-on-record temperatures. And it’s really straining the energy grid. And we need to reinvent the wheel on how we produce, store, and distribute energy.
More people than ever are using more energy than ever, so we are in dire need of solutions.
I believe they don’t involve just one new tech. Ultimately, a combination of things will be the solution.
With such high temperatures and sunny days, solar panels are being very productive right now. And excess energy from the heat waves are being sold back to the grid.
But to continue growth, we need to create a new sustainable grid. Eventually, this may look like battery storage solutions in every building, home, and office. Wind and hydrogen power will also be a part of the solution.
The continuous rolling blackouts emphasize the need for all different types of electricity to have backup power.
While we are seeing a lot of solar and wind solutions, we are just beginning to see battery storage solutions. The next big wave — hydrogen power solutions will join the mix. Once we can diversify energy solutions, we can slowly phase out gas. And we’ll usher in a brand new era of green energy.
Watch the full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.