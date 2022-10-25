Will Hybrid Work Stocks Continue to Be Profitable From the Office?

A lot of companies have started requiring employees to come back into the office, during at least some of the work week. Is it time to ditch DocuSign (DOCU), Zoom (ZM), and all the other hybrid work stocks?
To be honest, we don’t think this is really the end of hybrid work. It’s unlikely that all of corporate America will return to working in-office full-time. During the pandemic, remote work saw a major boom, then a bust, and now it’s finding its footing somewhere in the middle. Many companies have opted for a hybrid situation of working some days of the week in the office and some days remotely working from home.
We believe this will be the model going forward. These companies have already integrated these hybrid work systems as vital work systems and will continue to utilize them. Whether it’s due to multiple office locations, business trips or hybrid work, these tools will not go to waste if a company decides to come back into the office.
Since many bring in revenue through subscription models, they’ll be OK if folks work from home less often. Companies will still hang onto their subscriptions to keep these solutions in their toolkits.
Many of these companies are still growing, they’re profitable, and they don’t have massive balance-sheet risks. The tides are beginning to turn from an employee driven workplace to a more employer driven workplace. This bodes well for the hybrid work companies.
It’s not time to throw in the towel on hybrid work stocks.
