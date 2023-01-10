New Special Event: Louis Navellier’s Big Energy Bet

Legendary investor Louis Navellier just targeted the next big megatrend. In short, he is moving “All In” on the Energy Sector…

Thu, January 5 at 12:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Full Details Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

10 Bullish Predictions for a Stock Market Boom in 2023

Our stock forecast for 2023? We're bullish, and you should be, too

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Jan 4, 2023, 4:59 pm EST

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2023/01/10-bullish-predictions-for-a-stock-market-boom-in-2023-2/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC