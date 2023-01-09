Certain High-Growth Tech Stocks Will Soar 1,000% in 2023

In this week’s episode, we discuss our market predictions for this new upcoming year. And one has us particularly excited for the gains ahead; Certain high-growth tech stocks will rise 1,000%.
There are a lot of parallels between the dot-com bubble of 2000-02 and the tech stock wipeout we just went through in 2021-22. And we think 2023 will look a lot like 2003: a massive rebound year for tech stocks wherein certain high-growth stocks soar more than 1,000%. Looking at the market today, there are certainly a handful of beaten-up, high-growth stocks that could soar 10X-plus when the Fed pauses its rate-hike campaign in 2023.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.