SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
Why SoFi Stock Is Melting Up Amid the Banking Meltdown
While most bank stocks have been tanking, SoFi stock has been soaring
By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 29, 2023, 4:55 pm EDT
Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing
Meet Luke Lango
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.
Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2023/03/why-sofi-stock-is-melting-up-amid-the-banking-meltdown-video/.
©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC
More from Luke Lango
Subscriber Sign in
Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?Subscribe