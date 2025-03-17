Editor’s note: “The Top Stocks to Buy Under Trump Come From Elon Musk’s ‘BRAIN'” was previously published with the title, “The Elon Musk Method: Your Path to Peak Performance in 2025” It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.
While Donald Trump’s second presidency is off to a volatile start on Wall Street, we think the volatility is creating some fabulous buying opportunities. And when it comes to looking for the top stocks to buy under Trump, I have a simple idea: Follow Elon Musk.
The world’s richest man has allied himself very closely with Trump. That relationship has paid off, with Musk being named the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He’s been spending a lot of time down at Mar-a-Lago. Some are even jokingly calling him “President Musk.”
His sphere of economic and political influence, if you will, seems likely to grow significantly, to arguably unprecedented levels, in 2025.
What will Musk do with that sphere of influence?
Probably a lot. But among some of the things he may do is support the industries in which he does business.
Makes sense, right?
Indeed, this appears to be already happening with Elon’s biggest company, Tesla (TSLA).
Tesla has recently made a pivot to becoming an self-driving company with the reveal of its Cybercab and Robovan cars—two autonomous cars without steering wheels. Musk’s big vision for Tesla is to roll out a robotaxi fleet of these Tesla cars to autonomously drive people all around the map.
And just recently, reports leaked that the Trump administration is considering easing regulations on self-driving cars to make it easier for companies like Tesla to roll out such autonomous fleets.
If those regulations are reduced, of course, the result will be rapid growth across the whole autonomous vehicle industry, including at Elon’s crown jewel, Tesla.
We think that is merely a microcosm of what could happen in 2025 and 2026.
The Elon Musk Playbook for 2025
Here’s what we anticipate as Musk assumes a position of power within the next administration.
He’ll likely exert his sphere of influence to help pass legislation that benefits the various industries in which he does business. Those industries will experience rapid growth, and many of the businesses therein will see enormous success.
So, maybe the best investment strategy to find the top stocks to buy under Trump in 2025 is to just follow Elon Musk.
What does that strategy involve?
I like to call it Elon’s “BRAIN” plan, which stands for the five big industries in which Elon Musk is involved:
- Biotech,
- Robotics,
- Autonomous Vehicles,
- Interplanetary Travel, and
- Nuclear.
Top Stocks to Buy Under Trump: Biotech
Elon is heavily involved in the biotech world with his promising startup Neuralink — a neurotechnology company creating implantable devices that connect the human brain directly to computers or external devices, enabling communication between the nervous system and digital systems.
The biotech world is heavily regulated, and those regulations can stall technical progress. In 2022, for example, Musk’s Neuralink applied to start human trials and was rejected by regulators.
Maybe Musk can exert his influence to help reduce the regulatory hurdles in the biotech world, thereby speeding the progress of biotech breakthroughs and potentially serving as a huge tailwind for biotech stocks.
For that reason, among various others, we like biotech stocks for 2025.
One potential pick in that space: Tempus AI (TEM). It’s a company at the cutting edge of applying AI to healthcare to create a new era of personalized healthcare. We think they’re doing some very cool stuff. If the biotech industry does catch fire in 2025, we expect TEM stock to lead the way.
Robotics
Musk has also recently leaned heavily into the robotics world, creating a new humanoid robot at Tesla called Optimus, which he believes will be the biggest part of the Tesla business over time. While robotics are still in their infancy, one can imagine that the deployment of a humanoid robot will face massive regulatory hurdles.
Maybe Musk will exert his influence to reduce those hurdles. If he does, that could create a clearer path for mass robotics adoption, which would drive more talent and money into the robotics industry, speed up technical progress, and ultimately serve as a tailwind for robotics stocks.
That’s one reason we really like robotics stocks for 2025, too.
A potential pick in that space is Symbotic (SYM). They make full robotic systems to automate fulfillment in warehouses and are already working to automate pretty much all of Walmart’s regional distribution centers in the U.S. We think that stock has a bright future.
Autonomous Vehicles
We’ve already discussed Elon’s involvement in the autonomous vehicle space. He is essentially betting Tesla’s whole future on autonomy, and we think Elon, therefore, has a huge financial incentive to help make self-driving cars not just a reality across America, but a ubiquity, too.
Tesla stock is an attractive option in the world of autonomous vehicles, but our favorite pick may be Aurora (AUR), an autonomous trucking startup set to launch America’s first fully self-driving truck in just a few months.
Aurora recently announced a big partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) to help accelerate its autonomous trucking ambitions. Very cool firm.
Interplanetary Travel
And then there’s interplanetary travel—or, more broadly, the space economy—which Elon is very much involved in through his second-biggest company, SpaceX.
We think it is entirely possible that a push emerges over the next few years to increasingly privatize space travel and exploration, which could lead to an increasing number of space business contracts for companies like SpaceX, Rocket Lab (RKLB), Planet Labs (PL), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), and more.
Those space stocks could see huge success in 2025.
Nuclear
Lastly, there’s nuclear. Nuclear energy has emerged as a favorite energy source among Big Tech firms to power their energy-intensive AI data centers. Elon Musk is not directly involved with any nuclear energy company, but he is involved with creating massive AI data centers, and he has said previously that shutting down nuclear plants is “total madness” and that modern nuclear power plants are “extremely safe.” He has also said that he is a “believer in nuclear fission.”
From the looks of it, Musk is pro-nuclear. Nuclear energy, of course, is subject to massive regulations. For example, just a few months ago, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a proposal from Amazon to secure more power for one of its major data centers from a nearby nuclear power plant.
Musk and Trump could collectively reduce those regulations and allow for more nuclear energy plant construction and power generation. That would, obviously, provide a huge boost to nuclear energy stocks like Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra (VST).
The Final Word on BRAIN: the Musk Method
The big takeaway here is that perhaps the best investment strategy in 2025 is to follow Elon’s BRAIN: invest in biotech, robotics, autonomous vehicles, interplanetary travel, and nuclear energy—the five industries in which we believe Musk has the most incentive to boost through political means.
Perhaps our favorite part of the Elon BRAIN strategy is the “R”—robotics—mostly because it appears to be Elon’s favorite, too.
Elon said on a conference call with Wall Street a few weeks ago that he thinks “Optimus will be the overwhelmingly value of [Tesla]” and that “Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue.”
We think robotics represent the next big breakthrough in AI, and Elon is betting the farm on it with Optimus.
Does that mean you should buy Tesla stock?
Maybe, but we think there are better ways to play Optimus…
Learn all about these lesser-known investment opportunities.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
