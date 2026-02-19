The Ghost of 1776: Why the Greatest Wealth Shift in 250 Years Is Happening Right Now

A new convergence of AI, economics, and political power is reshaping the global order

This regime change is redirecting trillions into key AI “choke points,” creating a widening divide between those who own the new engines of wealth and those whose labor is being displaced.

Today, a similar triple-convergence is unfolding as AI replaces human cognition, economic policy shifts toward state-backed technological dominance, and aggressive federal action accelerates the race to control critical AI infrastructure.

In 1776, a rare convergence of technology (the steam engine), economics (Adam Smith’s capitalism), and politics (the Declaration of Independence) shattered the old feudal order and ignited the greatest wealth expansion in history.

If you ask the average American what happened in 1776, they’ll give you the “Greatest Hits” version of history: Thomas Jefferson, a quill pen, a bunch of guys in powdered wigs, and a very famous breakup letter sent to King George III.

It’s a clean, patriotic narrative. It’s also wildly incomplete.

While the Declaration of Independence was undoubtedly a political masterstroke, a piece of parchment alone doesn’t build a global superpower. It doesn’t create hundreds of trillions of dollars in wealth, and it certainly doesn’t lift billions of people out of the dirt. If ideas were the only thing that mattered, the French Revolution would have turned out a lot better, and we’d all be speaking Esperanto.

The truth is that 1776 was a triple-convergence .

It was the rare, cosmic alignment of three tectonic forces (Technology, Economics, and Politics) that effectively broke the back of a stagnant feudal system that had kept humanity in a Malthusian trap for two thousand years.

It was an amazing phenomenon.

And now, for the first time in exactly 250 years, that same lightning is striking the same spot. That’s right … today, we are on the precipice of a “New 1776” moment wherein earth-shattering technological, economic, and political forces are all converging at the exact same time to rewrite the rules of the global economy.

That has huge implications.

We are speed-running the 18th century, and if you are still playing by the rules of 2024, you are essentially a horse-and-buggy driver trying to navigate a four-lane highway.

The game has changed. It is time to change with it.

The Anatomy of the First Convergence

To understand why your bank account is currently at risk, you have to understand the hidden architecture of the first 1776.

Before that year, the world was a zero-sum game. If you wanted to get rich, you had to take land from someone else. Power was limited by the biological output of muscle … either human or animal.

But in 1776, the “Incredible Trifecta” changed the physics of wealth:

The Technological Force (James Watt): While Jefferson was writing, James Watt was delivering the first commercial steam engines. This wasn’t just a new “gadget.” It was the Decoupling. For the first time, industrial power was separated from the limitations of the human body. The steam engine was a “labor replacement engine” that allowed productivity to scale toward infinity. The Economic Force (Adam Smith): That same year, a Scottish philosopher named Adam Smith published The Wealth of Nations. He provided the operating system: the “Invisible Hand.” He argued that if you let people pursue their own interests in a free market, the resulting efficiency would benefit everyone. It was the blueprint for modern capitalism. The Political Force (The Declaration): Finally, we had the political “permission slip.” The Declaration of Independence and the subsequent Constitution created a stable, predictable environment where property rights were sacrosanct and the government’s primary job was to stay out of the way of the first two forces.

When these three things hit at once, prosperity leaped forward, and we saw the birth of the middle class, the end of feudalism, and the rise of the American Empire.

The Mirror Image: The New 1776

If you look closely today, you’ll see the exact same three forces converging again, with even greater intensity:

1. The Technological Force: AI as the New Steam Engine

Just as the steam engine decoupled power from muscle, Artificial Intelligence is currently decoupling economic value from human cognition.

We’ve spent the last 200 years believing that “brain power” was the ultimate, un-replicable asset. We thought that even if machines took over the factory floor, humans would always own the “knowledge work.” We were wrong. AI is a labor-replacement engine for the mind. It is recursive, it is scalable, and it is currently learning at a rate that makes the Industrial Revolution look like a snail race.

When a machine can think, reason, and solve problems better, faster, and cheaper than a $200,000-a-year consultant, the entire value of “labor” as we know it collapses. That sounds scary, and for most people, it will be. But for those who own the “steam engines” of this era (the compute, the data, and the models), it is a wealth-creation event of biblical proportions.

2. The Economic Force: The Technological Republic

Remember Adam Smith’s “Invisible Hand”? It’s being replaced by something much more visible and much more aggressive: The Technological Republic.

In a world where AI determines who wins the next war and who dominates the next decade of trade, we can no longer afford the luxury of a slow, decentralized free market. The “Invisible Hand” is too slow for a world of “Intelligence Explosions.” We are moving toward a model where the state and the technology sector are fused. AI is no longer a consumer good; it is a National Security Asset.

The new economic doctrine is more “Dominance-at-all-costs” than “Laissez-faire.” The companies that thrive in this environment won’t necessarily be the ones with the best marketing; they’ll be the ones that are fundamentally integrated into the survival of the state.

3. The Political Force: The “One Rule” Mandate

Finally, we have the political catalyst. In the 1700s, it was the Declaration. Today, it’s Donald Trump and a series of aggressive federal moves designed to drag the United States (kicking and screaming) into the AI age.

We see this in projects like Stargate and Genesis, massive infrastructure pushes that make the New Deal look like a local pothole repair. We see it in the “One Rule” executive mandates that are designed to strip states of their power to regulate or slow down technological progress.

The government has decided that losing the AI race to China is an existential threat, and they are willing to steamroll any regulation, any labor union, and any “old world” company that stands in the way.

Why the “Useless Class” Is Growing

Here is the smartly sarcastic truth that the politicians won’t tell you: the “Great Reset” is a math problem.

During the first 50 years of the Industrial Revolution, something happened that historians call Engels’ Pause.

Productivity went through the roof, corporate profits soared, and the “Barons” got unimaginably rich.

Meanwhile, the average worker’s life actually got worse. Their skills were obsolete, their wages stagnated, and they lived in squalor while the world rebuilt itself around the new technology.

We are entering a new Engels’ Pause … the AI Engel’s Pause, if you will.

The stock market is hitting all-time highs while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, consumer sentiment is at an all-time low, and employment trends are flailing. Why? Because the wealth being generated by AI doesn’t need “labor” to compound. Capital is no longer a partner with labor; it’s a replacement for it.

If you are a “knowledge worker” who spent $100k on a degree to do things that a LLM can now do in six seconds, you are the 21st-century equivalent of a hand-weaver watching a power loom. You can complain, you can protest, or you can join the “Luddites,” but the loom isn’t going to stop spinning.

The Choice: Victim or Victor?

The 1776 convergence created the greatest wealth shift in history. It also created a massive divide between those who owned the assets of the future and those who clung to the assets of the past.

Right now, trillions of dollars are being redirected. The “Old World” of legacy shipping, traditional retail, and middle-management consulting is being hollowed out. Meanwhile, a new “Physical Layer” of the economy (Natural Gas, Advanced Compute, and Sovereign AI Infrastructure) is being built at breakneck speed.

You have to realize that the “Invisible Hand” isn’t coming to save you. The government’s “One Rule” isn’t designed to protect your job; it’s designed to ensure the nation wins the AI war.

The only way to survive this regime change is to own the “choke points.” You need to be invested in the companies that are providing the “steam” for the AI engine and the “foundations” for the Technological Republic.

We are living through the Ghost of 1776. The rules are being rewritten in real-time. You can either be a footnote in the history of the “useless class,” or you can position yourself at the heart of the new American Empire.

The choice is yours.

Now, here’s the part it seems most investors are still missing.

The U.S. government is now directing capital into the exact choke points of the AI supply chain that you just read about. And when Uncle Sam steps in as a buyer or partner, stocks don’t drift higher. They surge.

I recently put together a briefing on what I call the President’s Market – how it works, why it’s accelerating now, and how investors can position before Washington’s next wave of capital hits the tape.

