Recession Fears and Earnings Hype – What Wall Street’s Watching

Well, folks, this week opened up the same way it has been recently: down. And the culprit behind the weakness was a Truth Social post by President Trump. In addition to attacking Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, he warned that the economy would slow if the Fed didn’t cut rates now. Trump also stated that “With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other “things” trending down, there is virtually no inflation.”
Now, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut key interest rates for the seventh time recently, and there is mounting pressure on the Fed to follow suit and cut as well. I’ve been on the record saying that as global interest rates collapse, the Fed will cut rates as well.
Although Wall Street is distracted by the tariff and politics noise, we need to stay focused on what’s most important right now: the first-quarter earnings season. There are a few big earnings announcements this week, and I go over my thoughts on them in today’s Market Buzz video. I also answer questions ranging from economic data and Fed policy to the global tech landscape.
Click the image below to watch now!
Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel here! My new book, The Sacred Truths of Investing, is out now, and you can buy it here.
The Incoming Financial Wave You Should Prepare For
If the recent market volatility has you feeling uneasy, you’re not alone. But as a savvy investor, uncertainty can bring opportunity if you know where to look.
Right now, there is a huge financial tidal wave set to hit our shores, the biggest that I’ve ever seen. And it has nothing to do with tariffs.
It could very well change our normal way of life: our money, the value of our homes, the ability to retire, etc.
Now I don’t mean to scare you, but it’s my goal to make sure that you are prepared for what’s to come so you can withstand it.
That’s why I created this presentation. I’ll explain everything you need to know and the best way to overcome this huge wave. You don’t want to miss it.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
P.S. With all this market noise, wouldn’t you like to have the same edge as Wall Street’s most powerful investors? What if you could use the power of AI to forecast where stocks will go in the next 21 trading days? Our corporate partner, TradeSmith, has figured it out and is backed by over 50,000 backtests and a confidence gauge so you can feel good about its predictions!
This presentation will be taken down on Wednesday night, so you don’t have much time left to watch it. Click here to learn how AI forecasting can give you a powerful advantage.