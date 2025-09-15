Markets Could Move Big – Fed Meeting Preview

Last week was all about the inflation reports. And they were a mixed bag…
The Producer Price Index (PPI) showed that wholesale prices declined sharply in the previous month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), though, was a little warmer. The indexes took these results in stride and ended the week in the green.
Now, this week will be all about the Federal Reserve.
Based on the inflation reports from last week, a rate cut is all but guaranteed to come on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This decision will be followed by remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Personally, I am most interested in the “dot plot,” which should answer the question of how many rate cuts are forthcoming. Regardless, no matter how many cuts are signaled, a rate cut this week should be a boon for the markets.
Also, the latest retail sales report is due out tomorrow morning. As a reminder, retail sales are a good indicator of broad consumer spending patterns. Currently, economists are projecting retail sales to rise 0.3% in August, down from the 0.5% rise in July.
We discussed all this and more in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz. We also touched the AI and data center build-out, tackled some subscriber questions and previewed reports from a couple of companies set to report earnings this week.
What I’m Watching More Closely Than the Fed
The bottom line is that a rate cut this week could be a welcome boost for the market. But ultimately, the Fed’s moves are not where the real story is unfolding…
The bigger shift is coming from Washington.
Back in February, President Trump signed Executive Order #14196. You probably didn’t hear much about it from the mainstream media. But I believe it could go down as one of the most important policy moves of our time.
Why? Because in my view, it sets the stage for a revival of American economic dominance. What’s more, it could even save Social Security from collapse – and even potentially boost benefits!
And here’s the part investors can’t afford to miss: To carry out this initiative, the administration will have to partner with a handful of U.S. companies that control the “reserve accounts” sitting on trillions of dollars’ worth of untapped natural resources.
I’ve spent months digging into this – and I’ve identified three companies that have already been granted “emergency status” and fast-track approvals.
I believe their shares could skyrocket once new capital starts moving into the sector.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360