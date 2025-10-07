The Tide That Could Rewrite Financial History

Editor’s Note: There’s an explosive opportunity hiding in plain sight that most investors are completely missing. And yesterday, my friend and InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango went public with what may be the wealth-building opportunity of the decade – one tied directly to President Trump’s “Project Yorktown.”
Money has always been the great reset button of history.
When the gears of the global economy grind to a halt, a flood of fresh capital rushes in like a tide washing over the wreckage, reshaping the shoreline for a new financial era.
In 2008, that tide took the form of a $700 billion bailout. It didn’t just rescue Wall Street … it rebuilt it. From those floodwaters rose a 12-year bull market that sent the S&P 500 soaring nearly 400%.
Then came 2020. As the world locked down, the Federal Reserve unleashed $13 trillion — more money than the U.S. spent fighting its 13 most expensive wars combined. That torrent of liquidity turned despair into one of the fastest recoveries ever seen, igniting booms in stocks, housing, and digital assets.
Now, in 2025, the levee is about to break again.
A fresh $4 trillion wave is gathering offshore — this time, tied to President Trump’s new “Project Yorktown” stablecoin framework. When it hits, it won’t just ripple through the crypto markets. It will redraw the map of modern finance.
And just as in 2008 and 2020, those who position themselves before the tide turns could ride it to generational wealth.
So, in today’s issue of Hypergrowth Investing, we’ll explain the mechanics behind this shift: to help you understand why this moment is so important – and how to get ahead of it.
From Niche to Necessity: How Stablecoins Became the Backbone of Crypto
While they might not sound very flashy, stablecoins are the backbone of the digital economy.
That’s because these digital tokens are pegged to the U.S. dollar. And since every coin is backed by a dollar (or equivalent collateral) sitting in reserve, they are far less volatile than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC/USD) or Ethereum (ETH/USD), yet still give users the same speed and flexibility.
And the growth in this niche has been staggering…
Back in 2020, there were less than $10 billion in stablecoins in circulation.
That number has since grown 2,900% to over $300 billion. And Bloomberg projects that by 2030, stablecoins could handle $50 trillion in annual payments, accounting for more than 17% of all consumer transactions.
All of this growth, however, has happened largely without clear regulatory support – often in spite of government skepticism.
But now, with Project Yorktown, Washington is giving stablecoins its official stamp of approval. And that changes everything.
Here’s why.
Why Stablecoin Regulation Could Unlock $4 Trillion in Treasury Demand
To issue $1 via stablecoin, you need $1 of collateral, which is almost always parked in U.S. Treasuries.
Right now, the stablecoin market measures about $300 billion. That means $300 billion worth of Treasuries are already locked up backing stablecoins.
But under Project Yorktown, the U.S. government is creating a federal licensing framework for stablecoin issuers, similar to how national banks are chartered today. Companies that meet strict reserve, transparency, and reporting standards will gain automatic approval to issue dollar-backed tokens.
That means the largest banks, asset managers, and fintech platforms – names like JPMorgan (JPM), BlackRock (BLK), and PayPal (PYPL) – can now launch stablecoins at scale without the patchwork of state-by-state approvals or fear of future enforcement crackdowns.
This is where that big number comes in.
Bernstein Research projects this will lead to $4 trillion worth of stablecoins in circulation over the next few years. And since every one of those coins needs Treasury collateral backing it, that’s $4 trillion of fresh capital pouring into the system.
If trillions do flow into Treasuries to back stablecoins, two things happen simultaneously:
- Debt crisis relief. America’s reliance on foreign creditors disappears. Instead of China or Japan holding our IOUs, stablecoin issuers soak up the supply. It’s like refinancing the national debt on much friendlier terms.
- Capital shock to crypto. Every stablecoin acts like a gateway into the broader crypto ecosystem. The more stablecoins in circulation, the more liquidity flows into exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, tokenized assets, and beyond.
In other words: Stablecoins aren’t just a product. They’re financial rails. And when the rails expand by 10X, everything riding on them benefits.
That’s why insiders are so confident about this trillion-dollar shockwave. It won’t just stabilize the U.S. financial system. It’ll also ignite the crypto economy.
When Capital Floods Markets, Generational Wealth Follows
Capital floods like this are rare – but when they happen, investors stand to make fortunes.
For example, back in the late 1800s, the Gold Standard created massive demand for gold, triggering one of the most prosperous centuries in U.S. history.
In the 1980s and ’90s, pension funds poured into equities. The S&P 500 went on one of the greatest multi-decade runs ever recorded.
And in 2020–21, stimulus checks and retail capital flooded into crypto. Even meme coins went 1,000%-plus.
Now we’re staring down a $4-trillion capital flood that makes all that growth look small by comparison. And unlike past cycles, this one isn’t speculative. It’s structural.
So, where will this money actually go?
Of course, some of it will stay in stablecoins themselves. But the real upside isn’t in those digital tokens but the infrastructure that supports them. That’s because every new dollar-backed token minted creates demand across the entire financial technology stack:
- Blockchains: Public networks like Ethereum or Solana (SOL/USD) process billions of stablecoin transactions. As volume surges, so do network fees and token value.
- Custody providers: Regulated custodians safeguard the Treasury collateral behind stablecoins – a role that grows exponentially as reserves scale into the trillions.
- Oracles: These data providers ensure that reserves remain fully backed and prices stay accurate in real time, enabling trust and compliance at institutional scale.
- Payment networks: Integrations with major card issuers and point-of-sale systems will make stablecoins spendable anywhere, unlocking mainstream adoption.
Together, these players form the critical plumbing of a new financial system. And history shows that in every major technology shift, it’s often the companies building the rails, not just those riding on them, that deliver the biggest returns.
And we think that as $4 trillion flows in, they could see 10X gains in the next year, 30X gains by 2028… even 100X by 2030.
Positioning Yourself Before the $4 Trillion Stablecoin Shockwave Hits
The biggest winners in crypto history all shared one thing in common. They were bought before the capital flood, like:
- Bitcoin at $100 – before Wall Street ETFs.
- Ethereum at $10 – before DeFi exploded.
- Solana at $2 – before nonfungible tokens (NFTs) ran wild.
Now we have the clearest setup yet: a government-sanctioned $4-trillion flood into stablecoins, with an activation date just around the corner.
Once the money starts flowing, the prices of the infrastructure plays will move fast.
That’s why the window to position yourself is now.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing