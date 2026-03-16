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GDP Cut, Consumer Spending Slowing, Oil Drama in Hormuz

Check out this week’s Navellier Market Buzz!

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Mar 16, 2026, 5:00 pm EDT

Markets have been navigating a mix of geopolitical tensions and uneven economic data lately, giving investors plenty to watch.

Most of the attention is fixed on the Middle East, where shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut down. That’s impacting oil prices, of course. But the longer it persists, the more it will weigh on economic growth.  

At the same time, new economic data has raised questions about the strength of U.S. growth and consumer spending.

So, in this week’s Market Buzz, we discussed the latest revision to U.S. GDP, how the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is evolving and the recent slowdown in consumer spending – and why seasonal factors, like winter weather, may be playing a role.

Click the image below to watch now.

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Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.

Your Key to the Next Wave of AI Profits

While the market continues to react to the latest economic data and geopolitical developments, it’s important that we don’t take our eye off of what will be the key driver of economic growth and stock prices.

I’m talking, of course, about the AI boom.

But here’s the thing. That boom may be approaching a critical turning point…

In fact, my colleague Eric Fry believes this turning point is something that investors can’t afford to ignore.

According to Eric’s analysis, the massive AI buildout is running into limits in areas like energy supply, raw materials and computing infrastructure that could reshape where the biggest profits in AI will be made going forward.

For unprepared investors, that could spell trouble. But for those who are, it could open the door to an entirely new wave of opportunities.

That’s why he’s hosting a special online event called FutureProof 2026, where he’ll explain why he believes a major shift in the market could begin as soon as this spring – and which companies could benefit as the next phase of the AI buildout unfolds.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

I encourage you to reserve your spot here.

Sincerely,

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Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

An image of Louis Navellier Louis Navellier Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/market360/2026/03/gdp-cut-consumer-spending-slowing-oil-drama-in-hormuz/.

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