5 Dips to Buy as the Market Hits Record Highs

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
We’ve had too much fun, too fast!
Last week, the S&P 500 hit its 15th straight record high this year. And when things get this good, you can’t help but wonder if the market is overheated.
Consider this… CNBC recently reported that only 22% of S&P 500 stocks are outperforming the index right now, meaning that just a handful of large-cap stocks are doing most of the heavy lifting.
So, where does the market go from here?
On this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, we invited one of our favorite technical experts, Tammy Marshall, to help answer that question for us. We talk about why this market is extended, whether it could pull back (and by how much) – as well as key support levels to watch. Plus, we reveal our top five stocks to buy on a market dip.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And if you’d like to learn more about Tammy, check out her website here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
A Rare Market Window May Be Opening
While Tammy and I focused mostly on the technical side of this rally, there’s another reason I’m watching things so closely right now.
That’s because the Senate is expected to vote on Kevin Warsh’s confirmation as the new Chair of the Federal Reserve this week.
But personally, I think the mainstream financial media is getting the entire story wrong.
You see, most of the media coverage up to this point has been about court politics: The Trump-Powell feud – or whether Warsh will be a puppet for Trump.
What most of these folks are missing is the fact that Warsh has big plans for the Fed.
He wants to reform it. And yes, that does involve key interest rate cuts.
I want to be very clear.
In my nearly 50 years of investing, I’ve only seen market conditions like this four times before: 1995, 2001, 2008 and 2020.
Each time, my Stock Grader system identified a group of smaller stocks showing unusually strong institutional buying activity before they made some of their biggest moves.
I believe we may be entering that kind of window again, on Friday, May 15.
If that window opens the way I expect, the biggest gains could come early – which is why I believe investors need to be paying attention right now.
To explain exactly what I’m seeing, I’ll be hosting a special presentation called The 10X Fed Shock Event on Wednesday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Eastern.
When you sign up, you’ll get access to my Exclusion List, 53 small-cap stocks that my system has flagged as especially well-positioned for this next window.
And during the event, I’ll reveal my single highest-conviction stock pick from the entire list for free.
Click here to reserve your seat now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360