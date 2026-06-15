He Called Quantum Computing Before 1,800% Gains – Here Are His Next Big Trades…

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
Think back to the first time you heard about quantum computing.
A few years ago, it probably sounded more like science fiction than a real investment opportunity.
Today, a handful of quantum-computing stocks have soared roughly 1,800%. And they may just be getting started.
Whether it’s semiconductors, data centers, robotics, biotechnology or cryptocurrencies, the market is full of megatrends.
You just have to know where to look.
But that’s also half the battle. You also have to have the knowledge and fortitude to get in early and ride the tailwinds through the ups and downs.
One person who has made a career out of recognizing these opportunities long before they became a mainstream investing story is Brian Hunt, editor of Money & Megatrends.
This week on Navellier Market Buzz, I sat down with Brian to discuss how he spots megatrends early, what he’s watching today – and how understanding one simple concept can help you profit from some of the market’s biggest growth stories.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And if you’d like to check out Brian’s Money & Megatrends newsletter, you can sign up right here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
What If You Could See Major Market Shifts Earlier?
What struck me most about my conversation with Brian wasn’t any single prediction.
It was our discussion about process… The ability to recognize when something important is beginning to change, and to act before the rest of Wall Street catches on.
That’s the key to investing success.
Of course, that’s easier said than done.
After all, every day brings a new headline, a new technology or a new “can’t miss” opportunity. The challenge is knowing which signals matter and which ones are just noise.
That’s exactly why Keith Kaplan and I recently hosted a special presentation together.
During the presentation, we unveiled a powerful new AI breakthrough that combines the strength of my Stock Grader system with TradeSmith’s proprietary short-term health signals, creating a new way to identify opportunities that many investors might otherwise miss.
You’ll also learn how to gain access to the Tactical Profits Portfolio, a portfolio built around the five stocks this new system currently views as its best opportunities.
More importantly, you’ll see exactly how Keith and I believe investors can become more tactical in today’s market, and why we think that approach could be critical in the months ahead.
But this presentation is being taken down tomorrow, so I’d highly encourage you to watch it now before it’s gone.
Click here to watch the replay.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360