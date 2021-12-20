Don’t Be an Investing “Jaywalker” in 2022

To outperform the market over time, an investor must maintain the discipline of saying “no” to bad risks… and then keep on doing that until good risks come along.
It’s not easy.
It’s hard to say “no” to high-flying stocks when everyone else is saying “yes.” It’s like leaving a cocktail party while it’s still going strong.
But you must have the discipline to say “no” to bad risks and the patience to wait for better opportunities.
Bad risks are where the potential upside is much smaller than the potential downside. That’s why they’re often called “asymmetrical risks.”
Here’s an extreme example to illustrate the concept…
Running across all 10 lanes of L.A.’s 405 Freeway in order to win a $20 prize. If everything works out perfectly, you win $20. If not, you might end up on the front grill of a big rig.
This example of asymmetrical risk is so obvious it seems ridiculous, but many asymmetrical risks are less obvious — like jaywalking in broad daylight.
Likely, the jaywalker will cross the street without incident. But if he happens to encounter a driver who’s busily texting a joke to a friend, something very bad might happen.
In the financial markets, many asymmetrical risks seem as benign as jaywalking, which is why so many investors take those kinds of risks every day… and never even know it until harm comes their way.
If they don’t see any oncoming danger, they step out into the street and start crossing. “It’s the smart thing to do,” they say to themselves. “Why just stand here doing nothing, when I could be moving ahead?”
Admittedly, the jaywalker usually arrives earlier at his destination than the non-jaywalker. And the investor who buys high often makes profits cautious investors would have missed…
At least for a while.
But both bets are bad. Not because the risk of a bad outcome is so high, but because the magnitude of the potential bad outcome is so high.
These are asymmetric risks, and disciplined investors understand their dangers. That’s why they begin their analysis by asking “What can go wrong?” rather than “What can go right?”
Unfortunately, many investors grow impatient. We justify buying richly valued stocks by comparing them to those that are even more richly valued. Or worse, we chase after “hot stocks” because their stories are so seductive.
But often, stocks like these offer a much larger dose of potential risk than potential reward. That’s a bad risk.
Avoiding bad risks like these is the essential first step toward outperforming the market… and building wealth over time.
Today, I’ll highlight one particular “bad risk” to avoid right now, and later, I’ll explain which “good risks” could be worth it in the New Year.
This Sinking Ship Is Synonymous with “Bad Risk”
Successful investing is not only about which stocks you buy, but it’s also which stocks you sell… or never buy.
Near the top of my list of stocks to sell today — or avoid completely — would be the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).
This high-octane ETF, run by celebrity fund manager Cathie Wood, purports to invest in disruptive technologies. As such, she eagerly embraces the bubble-like excesses of the current market environment, like loading the ARKK portfolio with stocks that do not yet produce any profits.
As I mentioned last month in Smart Money, if you were to combine the annual earnings from each of the companies that occupy the top 25 spots in the ARKK portfolio, you would discover that their combined GAAP net income from the last 12 months was less than zero.
Therefore, my rationale for selling ARKK is a simple one: The kinds of stocks that populate the ARKK portfolio are “priced for perfection.” Anything less than perfect stock market conditions should cause the ARKK share price to fall, at least relative to broad indices like the S&P 500.
In other words, ARKK offers a poor tradeoff between risk and reward — the asymmetrical risk we discussed earlier.
Now, these sorts of investments sometimes work out fine, of course — just like eating undercooked chicken sometimes works out fine. But “fine” is not the objective of investing.
In the investment world, “fine” has another name; it’s called “opportunity cost.” This term refers back ruefully to “what could have been,” describing the consequences of making a misguided or suboptimal choice between competing possibilities.
And because bad investments take up “shelf space” in your portfolio, they can inflict serious damage to your financial goals.
ARKK is one such stock… at least that’s my assessment. But that is also a quantitative observation. Over time, richly valued stocks, like the ones that populate the ARKK portfolio, tend to perform poorly relative to their lowly valued counterparts.
Bottom line: I expect ARKK’s struggles to continue, as some of the overhyped sectors of the market come back to earth.
Regards,
Eric Fry
On the date of publication, Eric Fry did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
