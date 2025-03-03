Why an Epic Market Melt-Up Is Still on the Way

Hello, Reader.
Geopolitical uncertainty abounds… tariffs are on the menu… earnings results are mixed… price action has stalled out… and so much more is throwing a wrench into the works.
But our partners at TradeSmith couldn’t be more certain about what’s coming.
And what’s coming is not a crash or a bear market.
What’s coming is the continuation of an epic melt-up that officially began in April of last year… and will likely only accelerate over the next 12 months.
Today, I’d like to share a special conversation between TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan and Michael Salvatore, the editor of TradeSmith Daily. In the video, Keith and Michael share exactly how the research team at TradeSmith reached that conclusion. (Hint: They did so by looking at the data – not the headlines.)
The conditions we’re seeing today, they say, mirror the biggest melt-ups in history… the kind that come around once or twice every 100 years. So, when they occur during your lifetime – you might not see another one again.
And when the TradeSmith team realized the gravity of this opportunity, they knew they had to develop something you could use to profit on the way up… and avoid the inevitable meltdown.
What they created is a strategy with an 80% win rate and 16% average returns over a 21-day hold time on hundreds of backtested trades.
Click here or on the video below to watch the conversation between Keith and Michael to see how they built it – and take a look at a fresh signal that flashed just seven trading days ago, on a stock you might not hear about anywhere else.
Plus, last Thursday, Keith hosted a research presentation that covers all this in much greater detail. You can watch a replay of the event here.
As part of his demonstration, he shared 10 stocks he thinks will dominate through the melt-up… and 10 more that are destined for the bargain bin.
By the end, he shared everything you need to understand just how bullish the next year will be.
Once again, you can watch a replay of the Keith’s special broadcast here.
Now, let’s take a look back at what we covered here at Smart Money last week…
Smart Money Roundup
It’s the Perfect Time for This Low-Risk, High-Reward Strategy
By targeting quality stocks in sudden, steep downtrends, the folks at TradeSmith have learned you can bank on a quick reversion to the mean that sends shares much higher from your entry. But why talk about it now? Read on as Keith Kaplan discusses the ultra-rare bullish signal his team is picking up… and the strategy perfectly suited to give you monumental gains.
Your Soaring Electric Bill Signals the Next Big Market Opportunity
A sky-high utility bill may have more to do with your portfolio’s potential profits than you think. And it has all to do with the solar industry. In last Thursday’s issue, Tom Yeung dives deeper into solar’s coming revolution, why we could see an uptick in solar spending, and how you can profit from it.
3 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Steal Nvidia’s Crown
Nvidia’srocky start to the year reminds us that investors should start considering companies that will eventually inherit the chip king’s momentum – the AI Appliers. Some of these companies use AI to enhance businesses, while others provide the energy AI needs to run. Continue reading to learn about under-the-radar AI plays set to produce strong investment gains in the coming years.
A Low Price to Pay for a Mega Melt-Up
Between Chinese AI breakthroughs, radical shifts in trade policy, the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle, and now a surge in inflation expectations, the headlines have been all over the place. All this chaos can’t help but make you wonder if we’re heading for a crash. Keith Kaplan is here to tell you how this isn’t the beginning of a bear market, but the setup for one of the biggest opportunities of your lifetime.
Regards,
Eric Fry