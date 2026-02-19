From “Ridiculous” to Revolutionary: The Tech Shift Investors Can’t Ignore

Editor’s Note: It’s easy to forget how strange today’s essential technologies once sounded. The internet. Online shopping. Streaming video. All of them were dismissed as novelties in their early days.
Today, we’re seeing similar skepticism around emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing. Some of that caution is healthy. But history shows that outright dismissal can be costly.
We asked Marc Chaikin to revisit a fascinating moment in tech history — and explain what it reveals about today’s market setup. His perspective may change how you think about what’s coming next.
And to dive deeper, Marc just hosted a brand-new market briefing outlining the specific stocks he believes are positioned to thrive — and which could struggle — as this next wave unfolds.
Now here’s Marc…
Three hundred bits per second…
That’s about 186 times slower than the early dial-up internet connections of the 1990s.
At 300 bits per second, it would take around 18 minutes to load Google’s basic homepage to a computer screen. And attaching a PDF file to an email could take a couple of hours.
But thanks to the development of high-speed internet and fiber-optic cables, today’s internet experience is very different.
We can access data at lightning speeds. That means loading information online in a matter of milliseconds.
Heck, we can stream movies and TV shows on our smartphones while riding along in the car.
And thanks to fast and reliable internet access, more than 2.7 billion people across the globe today shop online.
But on March 4, 1983, one of the world’s first e-commerce markets was made possible by 300 bits per second.
And it happened by accident…
A Pioneer in Electronic Commerce
You see, two years earlier, Alex Randall bought an IBM personal computer. It had 16 kilobytes of memory and two floppy-disk drives.
Randall had a PhD in systems theory. So he spent a lot of time on his computer.
Soon, his wife complained that she hardly saw his face anymore. And she wanted a computer, too.
Back then, everyone wanted a PC. But for the average family, a new IBM was expensive. At the time, it cost $1,565 (about $5,400 in today’s dollars).
When Randall and his wife looked at the classified ads to check out used computers, they were shocked. As Randall later put it…
The prices were all over the place, and the descriptions didn’t make any sense.
This gave them an idea for a business that would help people who owned computers sell the devices to other folks.
So Randall and his wife started the Boston Computer Exchange out of a small office.
In the beginning, it was anything but computerized. The business used a card-and-pencil system that kept a record of folks who wanted to sell a computer or buy a used one.
Randall and his team would go through each of the cards and match buyers with sellers. Then they would call people to make the sale.
But it was only after they computerized their records by entering all the information into a database that business took off.
With the help of a 300-bits-per-second modem, Randall struck a deal to upload his database into an electronic bulletin board for computer buyers and sellers to see.
The next day, the business got a call from someone in Santiago, Chile. He saw the bulletin board and wanted to buy one of the computers in the database.
Keep in mind that the Boston Computer Exchange was a bold idea back then.
At the time, most businesses were content selling things the old-fashioned way – through direct salespeople and in physical stores. So Randall’s Boston Computer Exchange business was a pioneer in electronic commerce.
So, just think about what a novelty it must have been for Randall to consider packing up a computer and mailing it to Chile – all thanks to his electronic bulletin board.
It probably sounded like a joke to his friends.
Despite that, it was the beginning of a revolutionary change…
When “Ridiculous” Ideas Become Multitrillion-Dollar Industries
Today, e-commerce is just another part of our everyday life. We buy everything from smartphones and computers to furniture and plane tickets online… without even thinking about it.
Keep that “novelty” concept in mind. We’ve been seeing tons of new tech emerge around AI and quantum computing.
And many of the naysayers might sound incredibly reasonable. After all, they still say things like, “This is just a novelty. And no one ultimately knows what to do with this stuff.”
But we’ve seen firsthand the rapid changes that can take place… and the incredible investment opportunities they create along the way.
The challenge isn’t deciding whether innovation will continue.
It’s identifying which companies have the durable foundation to thrive — and which are simply benefiting from temporary excitement.
The challenge isn't deciding whether innovation will continue.

It's identifying which companies have the durable foundation to thrive — and which are simply benefiting from temporary excitement.

That's exactly what I'm breaking down in my brand-new free market briefing.
Because when markets move from novelty to reality, the difference between the right 1% of stocks and the rest can be dramatic.
P.S. Every major technological shift has created both extraordinary winners and painful disappointments.