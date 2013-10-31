Did Computer Scientists Just Prove God Exists?

Two computer scientist have formalized a theorem concerning the existence of God.

The theorem, which was written by Kurt Gödel, was based off of modal logic that would prove God’s existence. The news about the two computer scientist, Christoph Benzmüller and Bruno Woltzenlogel Paleo, formalizing this theorem isn’t about proving Gods existence, but is instead focused on what can be achieved with modern computers. The two have used computers to show that Gödel’s theorem, which can be put into mathematical terms, is correct. The two used a standard Apple (AAPL) MacBook to solve the theorem. Benzmüller and Paleo both believe that their work could have practical applications in artificial intelligence and the verification of software and hardware. While the news of Gödel’s theorem being proven isn’t likely to sway anyone’s religious beliefs, it could be a great tool for mathematicians, reports ABC News.

