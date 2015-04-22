Apple News: 1,500 iPad, iPhone Apps May Contain Security Bug

There’s roughly 1,500 apps for Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad and iPhone that could contain a security bug.

Source: Apple

The 1,500 affected Apple apps include a bug that could allow hackers to access a user’s passwords and payment information. The issue with the apps comes from AFNetworking, an open-source library that developers could use to add networking to their apps. The problem with AFNetworking has been fixed, but not all apps have updated to include with the new version, reports Digital Trends.

The security flaws in the roughly 1,500 iPhone and iPad apps was discovered by security firm SourceDNA. It has released a tool so that developers for Apple’s iOS can see if their apps are affected by the flaw. The firm hasn’t announced the majority of apps that have been affected as part of an effort to protect users from hackers, Digital Trends notes.

“The issue occurs even when the mobile application requests the library to apply checks for server validation in SSL certificates,” Simone Bovi and Mauro Gentile, researchers for security company Minded Security, said in a blog post in March.”Given that AFNetworking library is one of the most popular networking library for iOS and OS X and it is used by Pinterest, Heroku and Simple among others, the problem could affect a very high number of mobile users.

