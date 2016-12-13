13 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 13 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Lam Research Corporation manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the making of integrated circuits. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions.

This week, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company.

This week, Xilinx, Inc.'s (XLNX) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops and markets programmable platforms and predefined system functions delivered as intellectual property cores. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

The rating of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze critical parameters to improve the process performance and productivity of advanced manufacturing processes. The company also gets A's in sales growth and earnings revisions.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a developer of high-precision, analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for the audio and energy markets. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise.

Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and high-reliability semiconductors. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum.

Inphi Corporation's (IPHI) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week's C. Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a B to a A. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of high-performance process control equipment used by semiconductor device manufacturers. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Micron Technology, Inc. manufactures and markets Dram and Nand Flash memory, image sensors and other semiconductor components. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

This is a strong week for Intersil Corporation Class A (ISIL). The company's rating climbs to A from the previous week's B. Intersil Corporation Class A designs and manufactures high performance analog semiconductors. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week's grade of C. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd develops, produces, and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

This week, inTEST Corporation (INTT) pushes up from a B to a A rating. InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of manipulator and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and tester interface products that are used by semiconductor manufacturers in conjunction with automatic test equipment in the testing of integrated circuits. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow.

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week's grade of C. Camtek Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems and related products. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings momentum.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.