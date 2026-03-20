The Next Big Trade Isn’t AI… It’s Prediction Markets

Let me tell you about one of the most interesting trades almost no one is watching.
It’s not AI… though AI is still working, and we remain bullish there. It’s not gold, crypto, or any of the usual suspects.
It’s something hiding in plain sight… something that went mainstream so quickly that Wall Street hasn’t fully figured out how to monetize it yet.
And that’s exactly when opportunity tends to be greatest.
I’m talking about prediction markets.
Over the next five years, we believe this space could emerge as one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the market — not just because the growth is strong (it is), but because the forces driving that growth are structural, durable, and accelerating.
This isn’t a fad. It’s a shift in how people interact with information, risk, and real-world outcomes.
And those shifts tend to create massive winners.
Put simply: the old model of betting and forecasting is being disrupted.
Vegas isn’t what it used to be. Prediction markets are stepping in to fill that gap — faster, more transparent, and far more scalable.
And the investors who recognize that early could be positioning themselves ahead of a very big trend.
What Are Prediction Markets, Exactly?
Prediction markets are platforms where people place real-money bets on real-world outcomes. Not just sports… everything.
Will the Fed cut rates in June? Will inflation fall below 3% by year-end? Will Donald Trump still be president in 2027? Will Apple beat earnings next quarter? Will the U.S. slip into a recession before 2026?
Right now, two platforms dominate the space: Kalshi and Polymarket.
Kalshi is the regulated U.S. operator. After a multi-year legal battle with the CFTC, it secured the right to list political event contracts in 2024 — a landmark moment that effectively legitimized the industry.
Polymarket, by contrast, is crypto-native and decentralized, running on the Polygon blockchain and settling in USDC. It’s faster, more global, and less constrained.
Both have exploded over the past 18 months.
Polymarket alone processed more than $20 billion in trading volume in 2025. Just three years ago, it was doing about $50 million per month. That’s not steady growth — that’s a step-change in adoption.
But the real story isn’t just volume.
It’s utility.
During the 2024 election cycle, Polymarket odds were cited by outlets like The New York Times and Bloomberg as one of the most accurate real-time forecasting tools available — often outperforming traditional polls and expert analysis.
Because at their core, markets are information machines. They aggregate dispersed knowledge, price probabilities in real time, and continuously update as new data comes in.
And increasingly, they’re doing that better than anything else.
The Sociological Story: Why This Is Really Happening
Now here’s where it gets interesting — and where most takes on this space miss the point.
People look at prediction markets and see a tech story. A regulatory shift. Maybe even just another crypto trend.
That’s not the real story.
The real story is economic.
Over the past decade, the U.S. economy has quietly split into two very different realities. On one side are asset owners — people who own stocks, real estate, and financial assets. On the other is everyone else.
If you owned assets, the last 10 years were extraordinary. Quantitative easing lifted markets. Fiscal stimulus amplified the wealth effect. The S&P 500 more than tripled from 2013 to 2023. Home prices surged across major metros.
If you didn’t own assets, it was a very different experience. Inflation ran hot. Real wages lagged. Mortgage rates climbed toward 7%, putting homeownership out of reach for many. The traditional wealth-building playbook — buy a home, invest steadily, let compounding work — has become increasingly difficult to execute for a large portion of the population.
And when people feel like the traditional paths to getting ahead are no longer working, they don’t stop trying.
They adapt.
That’s why you’ve seen the rise of lottery-style behavior in markets over the past few years — meme stocks, options speculation, crypto. Not because people are irrational, but because they’re responding to a system where the payoff from “playing it straight” feels limited.
Prediction markets fit directly into that shift — but with an important difference.
They’re not just speculation. They’re information-driven.
If you understand politics, you can develop an edge in political contracts. If you follow monetary policy closely, you can build an edge in rate markets.
In other words, this is a market where knowledge can translate directly into opportunity.
And that’s something genuinely new.
The 1970s Vegas Parallel: This Movie Has Played Before
Here’s the historical context that makes this thesis so compelling: we’ve seen this movie before. And last time, it created enormous wealth for investors who recognized the pattern early.
The 1970s were America’s original stagflation era — oil shocks, runaway inflation, political scandal, and a middle class that felt economically stuck and increasingly distrustful of institutions.
Sound familiar?
The emotional backdrop of the 1970s — frustration, uncertainty, a desire for escape — looks a lot like the mood in the 2020s.
And back then, that environment gave rise to one of the biggest consumer booms of the decade: Las Vegas.
As economic pressure built, Vegas evolved. Corporate ownership professionalized the casino industry. Air travel became affordable enough for middle-class Americans to visit. What was once exclusive became accessible.
Gambling was democratized.
Nevada gaming revenues surged, roughly doubling over the decade. Casino stocks dramatically outperformed the broader market during a period when the S&P 500 went essentially nowhere. Investors who understood the underlying dynamic — economic stress paired with a newly accessible form of high-upside speculation — made outsized returns.
Today, the same dynamic is playing out again.
The difference is distribution.
In the 1970s, you needed a plane ticket to Las Vegas. Today, all you need is a smartphone.
There’s no travel, no minimum bankroll, no geographic constraint. The friction has been stripped away, and the potential user base has expanded from “people who can afford a weekend in Vegas” to virtually anyone with an internet connection.
The interface has changed. The psychology hasn’t.
Boomers flew to Vegas. Younger generations open an app.
Different delivery mechanism. Same underlying demand.
“The 1970s Vegas boom wasn’t really about gambling — it was about economic anxiety finding an outlet. The rise of prediction markets today follows that same playbook, just scaled globally and delivered through your phone.”
Why This Growth Isn’t Slowing Down
Let’s talk about why this isn’t a fad.
There are several structural forces making prediction market growth durable… and they’re only getting stronger.
First, the regulatory dam has broken.
Kalshi’s 2024 victory over the CFTC was a watershed moment — the equivalent of the Supreme Court decision that unlocked the modern sports betting industry. But this opportunity is much bigger. Sports betting is limited to games. Prediction markets can price anything. And with a more permissive regulatory backdrop now in place, new event contracts are being approved at an accelerating pace.
Second, the product is simply better.
Traditional sportsbooks like DraftKings (DKNG) and Flutter (FLUT) spent years and billions building a category around sports. Prediction markets expand that universe dramatically. Why bet only on games when you can trade outcomes across politics, economics, and corporate events — all in one place? This isn’t a niche alternative. It’s a broader, more flexible platform that makes single-category betting look limited by comparison.
Third, there’s a powerful social flywheel.
Prediction markets are inherently shareable. Every position is an opinion. Every trade is a conversation. Users don’t just place bets — they debate them, post them, defend them. That dynamic fits naturally into the way information spreads today, creating organic growth that traditional gambling platforms have struggled to replicate.
And finally, they’re actually useful.
This may be the most overlooked piece. Prediction markets aren’t just entertainment — they’re real-time forecasting engines. Increasingly, their pricing is being used as an input for decision-making, from media coverage to professional investors. When a product is both engaging and informative, its staying power tends to be much stronger than the market expects.
Put it all together, and this starts to look less like a trend, and more like the early stages of a new financial category.
The Investment Implications: How to Play It
So how do you actually invest in this trend?
The platforms themselves — Kalshi and Polymarket — aren’t publicly traded. But the picks-and-shovels plays are. And in several cases, the market hasn’t fully connected the dots yet.
Start with the most direct beneficiary: Robinhood (HOOD).
The company quietly rolled out prediction markets in late 2024, and it fits perfectly into its playbook. Robinhood has a massive, mobile-first user base that skews younger, highly engaged, and comfortable with new financial products. This is the same company that made commission-free trading, options, and crypto go viral. Prediction markets are a natural next step — and while the stock has moved on crypto momentum, this opportunity isn’t fully reflected in expectations yet.
Then there’s the infrastructure layer: Coinbase (COIN).
Polymarket runs on Polygon and settles in USDC — a stablecoin closely tied to Coinbase’s ecosystem. That means every dollar flowing through prediction markets increasingly touches Coinbase’s rails. It doesn’t need to “win” the category. It just needs to facilitate it. As volumes scale, that toll-taking model becomes more meaningful.
For investors willing to take on more risk, there are also indirect ways to play the trend through blockchain infrastructure tied to Polygon and stablecoin settlement — higher upside, but also higher volatility.
On the flip side, this shift creates pressure elsewhere.
Traditional gaming names like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Caesars (CZR) are built on a model where gambling subsidizes the broader experience. That model may face structural headwinds as younger consumers opt for more accessible, digital alternatives.
And while DraftKings and Flutter remain strong businesses, they’re increasingly competing with something broader — a platform that doesn’t just cover sports, but everything. That doesn’t make them immediate shorts, but it does make their long-term positioning more complicated than the market may be pricing in.
The key takeaway is simple: this isn’t just a new app or a niche trend. It’s a shift in where and how speculative capital flows.
And the companies positioned closest to that flow stand to benefit the most.
The Bigger Picture: What This Tells Us About Where We Are
Step back from the investment implications for a moment and consider what this trend is really telling us.
Prediction markets aren’t just a new product. They’re a reflection of the economic and cultural moment we’re in.
Over the past decade, wealth has increasingly concentrated in the hands of asset owners, while traditional pathways to financial security have become harder to access. At the same time, trust in institutions — government, media, finance — has steadily eroded.
In that environment, it’s not surprising that people are gravitating toward systems that feel more direct, more transparent, and more merit-based.
That’s what prediction markets offer.
They reward being right, not being credentialed. They aggregate information in real time, without gatekeepers. And they give individuals a way to participate in outcomes that were previously abstract or inaccessible.
In that sense, they’re both a product of the moment — and a response to it.
Whether they ultimately improve outcomes or reinforce some of the more speculative tendencies in the system is an open question. They may accelerate the financialization of everything. They may encourage more short-term thinking. Or they may simply become a more efficient way to process information and express views.
But from an investment perspective, what matters is this: the forces driving their growth are structural, not cyclical. The regulatory backdrop has shifted. Adoption is accelerating. And the use cases are expanding.
We’ve seen this kind of setup before.
Las Vegas didn’t solve the economic anxieties of the 1970s — but it became a major growth industry because of them. Prediction markets appear poised to play a similar role today, just at a much larger, digitally enabled scale.
And that’s why this opportunity matters.
The Bottom Line
Prediction markets are not a passing trend…
They’re emerging as a new financial category shaped by a changing economy and a new generation of users. The regulatory barriers have fallen, growth is accelerating, and the market is still early in understanding the full implications.
For investors, that creates a window — one that likely won’t stay open forever.