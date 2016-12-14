14 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 14 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. NVE Corporation is an electronics component manufacturer specializing in the combination of magnetically-sensitive materials with integrated circuits. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NVEC stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. QUALCOMM Incorporated manufactures digital wireless communications equipment. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of QCOM stock.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops and markets programmable platforms and predefined system functions delivered as intellectual property cores. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of XLNX stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a developer of high-precision, analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for the audio and energy markets. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRUS stock.

This is a strong week for Microsemi Corporation (MSCC). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and high-reliability semiconductors. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MSCC stock.

Tessera Holding Corp. (TSRA) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Tessera Holding Corp. invests in, licenses and delivers miniaturization technologies for electronic devices. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TSRA stock.

This week, Intersil Corporation Class A’s (ISIL) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Intersil Corporation Class A designs and manufactures high performance analog semiconductors. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ISIL stock.

MaxLinear, Inc. Class A’s (MXL) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. MaxLinear, Inc. Class A provides integrated, radio-frequency analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for broadband communications applications. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MXL stock.

This week, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for communications-related markets. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MRVL stock.

The rating of DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications at home. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DSPG stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AMD stock.

This week, inTEST Corporation (INTT) pushes up from a B to a A rating. InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of manipulator and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and tester interface products that are used by semiconductor manufacturers in conjunction with automatic test equipment in the testing of integrated circuits. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INTT stock.

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Camtek Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems and related products. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CAMT stock.

O2Micro International Limited Sponsored ADR (OIIM) improves from a C to a B rating this week. O2Micro International Limited Sponsored ADR designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for power management and computer security applications. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OIIM stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.