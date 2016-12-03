3 Construction & Engineering Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 3 Construction & Engineering stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NVEE stock.

This is a strong week for Layne Christensen Company (LAYN). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. Layne Christensen Company provides water well drilling, mineral exploration drilling, geotechnical construction, oil and gas services, and related products and services. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LAYN stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s (STRL) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. conducts operations in construction and distribution. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of STRL stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.